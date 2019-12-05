Eight Wiregrass AISA high school football players, including two from Northside Methodist Academy, will compete Friday night in the AISA All-Star game in Montgomery.
The All-star game features seniors on AISA teams paired up on east and west teams for the game, which is at 6:30 p.m. at Cramton Bowl.
The Northside Methodist players are running back Chase Swain and defensive end Tres Weeks, who will play for the West all-stars in the game.
Also on the West team are Pike Liberal Arts wide receiver/defensive back Davis Allen, running back/linebacker Chip Faircloth and offensive/defensive lineman Ja’Quavian Johnson.
Three Lakeside School players on the East team – wide receiver/defensive back Jacari Richardson, quarterback Auston Welsh and offensive lineman Joshua Dismukes.
Lakeside head coach Josh McConnell is one of the East coaches, while Pike Liberal Arts head coach Gene Allen is the West administrative coach.
