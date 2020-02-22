The Elba girls basketball team doesn’t have state tournament experience, but feels confident.
The G.W. Long girls have recent experience and hope it can turn into a winning factor.
The Charles Henderson girls won it all two years ago and believe that experience can help spark another state title run.
The three Wiregrass girls teams compete this week at the season’s final and most glorious stage – the state tournament.
Elba, playing at state for the first time, opens the week-long event Monday morning at 9 a.m. in a Class 1A state semifinal game against Spring Garden.
G.W. Long, in the state semifinals for the second straight season, also plays on Monday, doing so at 3 p.m. in a Class 2A semifinal against Collinsville.
Charles Henderson, a state champion two years ago and back at state after missing last season, plays a Class 5A semifinal on Wednesday at 3 p.m. against Center Point.
Excitement builds in Elba
Postseason runs are nothing new in Elba – in football and boys basketball teams. The two have a combined six state titles.
The Elba girls basketball team is in new territory – one it hopes will finish in similar lasting legacy as football and boys basketball.
“The community is excited,” Elba head coach Shaun Hammonds said. “We have had success in football and boys basketball and the girls are enjoying the love for a change. They have worked hard and are definitely deserving of it. They have earned it.
“There definitely is a buzz in the small town (for the girls). The community has been supportive.”
Elba (23-7) has a balanced team as all five starters average 5.7 to 12.1 points a game. Nina Williams, a 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, leads at 12.1 points a game. Jaylyn Baker, a 5-foot-11 junior center, follows at 8.1 points and is the team’s top rebounder with 9.2 per game.
Freeda Hooks, a 5-foot-3 senior guard, averages 7.7 points and a team high 5.1 assists, while Melissa Williams, a 5-foot-7 senior forward, averages 7.2 points a game and Breanna Sanders, a 5-foot-8 junior forward, 5.7 points and 2.8 blocks per game.
“Every girl brings a certain piece to the puzzle,” Hammond said. “We have size, we have speed, we have athleticism and we have added this year the ability to shoot the basketball.”
More than anything, though, Hammonds feels the Tigers are a better mental team this year. The team motto is “Neck Up,” a reference to playing with mental toughness and smartness.
While Elba is a newcomer to the state tournament, Spring Garden is a routine visitor. The Panthers, under 24-year veteran coach Ricky Austin, have won six state titles, the most recent in 2016 and 2018.
They enter this year’s state tournament with a 33-2 record, the state’s top ranking and wins in 23 straight games. The losses were close ones to Class 2A state semifinalist Collinsville (47-44) and 3A state semifinalist Lauderdale County (45-44).
“I met their coach (Saturday at state function) and he has a lot of wins under his belt and a lot of experience,” Hammonds said. “He has a couple of veterans who have been there. His daughter (Ace) plays for him, she is the starting point guard as a seventh grader. She is a great player. He also has shooters on the floor.”
Hammonds said the Panthers run a Princeton style offense with a lot of screens and backdoor cuts and like to press on defense.
While Spring Garden seems to have the advantages, Hammonds said his team could earn the win if it focuses right.
“It is not a best of seven series,” Hammonds said. “We just have to do better than them for 32 minutes. I really believe with our confidence and the way we are playing right now that we have a very good shot.”
Rebels back for another shot
A year ago in its first state semifinal appearance, G.W. Long struggled offensively with more turnovers (18) than made field goals (13) and shooting only 28.3 percent in a 52-36 loss to Cold Springs.
The Rebels (26-5) hope the experience can aid them when they battle Collinsville (27-3), the state’s top-ranked team. All but one player returns off last year’s semifinal team for Long, which has tied the school record for wins in a season this year and enter with a 15-game winning streak.
Senior post player Mary Beth Long, an AUM volleyball signee, leads the Rebels with 17.4 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. Emmaline Hughes, 5-foot-6 sophomore guard, averages right at 10.0 points a game, while 5-foot-7 sophomore guard Makenna Long averages 7.0 points per game and 5.3 assists a game. Both Hughes and Makenna Long are 3-point threats.
Hayden Hughes, the 5-foot-3 senior guard who was the hero of the Rebels’ 44-43 regional final win over Geneva County with a 3-pointer at the buzzer, averages nearly five points a game, but is also a scrappy defender for the defensive oriented Rebels who have allowed only 32.2 points per game. Katie Ann Mixon, a 5-foot-6 senior forward, is the other starter.
Collinsville takes a 12-game streak into the game, including a 54-40 win over Sand Rock in the regional finals.
A veteran team with 10 combined juniors or seniors, the Panthers are led by 5-foot-9 senior post Brittany Rivera (14.9 points, 8.6 rebounds), 5-foot-10 junior guard Hadley Hamilton (12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists) and 5-foot-8 freshman guard Tyle Tatum (11.1 points).
Like Long, Collinsville thrives on defense, allowing just 38.6 per game.
Trojans seek another title
Two years ago, Charles Henderson won the state title after two semifinal appearances.
The Trojans, after losing in the regional finals last year, are two wins away from winning a second title in three years. The Trojans can win it with an unbeaten record as they take a 27-0 mark into the semifinals.
Three veterans – seniors Niaira Jones, Samira Moore and Mykyia Milton – played for the state-title team two years ago, an experience head coach Dyneshia Jones feels will be valuable this week.
“That is real big,” Jones said. “I don’t have to train them about it and what the building is like. They know it.”
Jones admits to being a little concerned about a timing issue. Since Class 5A is among the last group to play, there will be a week between the regional finals and the state semifinals. Still, she feels her team’s experience can help in that regard.
“There is a period of waiting a whole week, so a lot of things can go through your head, but overall we have been there and we know what it takes to win,” Jones said.
Charles Henderson is led by Moore, a Troy signee, and Jones, a Belmont signee. Moore, a 6-foot-3 center, averages 20.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, while Jones, a 5-foot-7 guard, averages 19.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists a game.
Makayla Hobdy, a 5-foot-5 freshman, averages 9.7 points and 3.0 assists and Milton, a 5-foot-7 guard/forward, averages 8.8 points and 5.5 rebounds. Kristian Jackson, a 5-foot-7 sophomore guard, is the other starter (6.4 points a game).
Center Point, located near Birmingham, brings a 22-5 record into the game. The Eagles are led by 5-foot-7 sophomore guard Tanita Swift at 19 points and five assists a game and 5-foot-11 senior forward Alandria Calhoun with 13 points and 8 rebounds a game. Aniyah Brooks, a 6-foot senior, averages 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 blocks a game.
“They are very aggressive (on defense in the halfcourt set) and they have good shooters,” Jones said. “Their post player is pretty good. They have four or five seniors.”
Both teams rely on pressure and defense.
“The team that makes the less turnovers is going to be the team that will win,” Jones said.
