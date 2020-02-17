MONTGOMERY – Mental toughness and better defense.
Elba displayed both Monday in a 49-40 victory over Westminster of Oak Mountain in the Class 1A Southeast Regional championship at Garrett Coliseum. As a result, the Tigers will make their inaugural trip to the state tournament in Birmingham on Feb. 24.
“What have I been preaching about the last three weeks?” Elba coach Shaun Hammonds said. “It starts with defense.”
“We talked a lot better in the second half,” Regional MVP Jaylyn Baker said. “We didn’t talk much in the first half.”
“We made an adjustment at halftime. Teams still can’t figure out what we’re doing because it’s old school,” Hammonds said.
Better defense? Elba (23-7) held Westminster to 1-for-19 shooting in the third quarter. The Knights missed their first 18 shots from the field as the Tigers extended a 24-21 halftime lead to 32-21. Westminster (21-6) made a free throw and Laura Cavan Smith made a short jumper to make it a 34-24 game through three quarters.
Mental toughness? The game was still up for grabs with less than four minutes remaining. Westminster’s Molly Mixon hit a jumper that cut Elba’s lead to 39-35 with 3:54 remaining.
From that point, however, Elba went on a 10-0 run, including going 8-for-14 from the foul line for a 49-35 lead in the final 20 seconds. Westminster added a 3-pointer and another basket to close within nine points.
“We’ve been talking about Birmingham since the beginning of the season,” Baker said. “We believed and we achieved it.”
Since they pulled away in the final minutes, they were able to savor – if not enjoy – the realization of their state tourney berth.
“Most of us were crying,” Baker said. “Every time we had a timeout we were crying on the bench.”
“We were like, ‘It’s OK, it’s OK, we got this,’” Nina Williams said. “‘It’s not over yet; it’s not over yet.’”
“It feels great, honestly,” Elba senior point guard Freeda Hooks said. “I can’t give it to nothing but God, for real. I have amazing teammates that if I can’t score they will. I know I can trust them. It feels great.”
Hammonds said this group has been special all season.
“There’s a lot of ladies that have put on this jersey – a lot of them played for me before, a lot played for Coach Carnley, Coach Whicker, Coach Baker, all those with the Lady Tigers in the past,” Hammonds said.
“I told these girls here I knew they were a special group. They played great as a team, they bought in. They focused on small things. These girls are about small things. It’s a very coachable group.”
Elba’s Nina Williams scored 17 points – several of those on layups in transition on assists from Hooks. Her sister, Melissa Williams, added nine points before leaving the game early in the fourth quarter with a scary looking shoulder injury.
Hammonds said after the game Melissa Williams would be fine, particularly with Elba not playing again until next Monday in Birmingham.
Baker and Breanna Sanders both added eight points and Hooks scored five.
Megan Gache led Westminster with 11 points and added 13 rebounds. Virginia Welch grabbed 16 rebounds. The Knights had a 21-3 advantage in points off turnovers in the game.
Childersburg girls 61, Headland 40: Keasier McKinney scored 26 points and grabbed 12 rebounds and teammate Eunique McKinney scored 21 points and had 15 boards for Childersburg, which never trailed in the Class 4A semifinals.
Headland actually shot a higher percentage from the floor. The Rams, led by Alexus Neal’s 19 points, were 16-for-51 from the field (31.4 percent). Childersburg had 25 made baskets with a remarkable 89 shot attempts (28.1 percent).
The Tigers (30-4) outrebounded Headland 59-50, including 31-13 on the offensive glass, and committed 12 turnovers to 26 for the Rams (20-5). Childersburg enjoyed a 36-9 edge in points off turnovers and a 19-9 advantage in second-chance points.
Neal had 21 rebounds to go with her 19 points. Jayden Blackmon scored six points and had 11 rebounds for Headland. Adrianna Galloway had eight points and seven boards in the loss.
Childersburg led 14-8 after the first quarter, 28-18 at halftime and 44-31 through three quarters.
