Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TUESDAY... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTHEAST ALABAMA, SOUTHWEST GEORGIA AND BIG BEND AND PANHANDLE FLORIDA. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM EST /9 PM CST/ THIS EVENING TO 9 AM EST /8 AM CST/ TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&