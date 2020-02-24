BIRMINGHAM --- Elba’s lack of experience showed in Monday’s Class 1A state semifinal.
Playing in their first state semifinal in girls basketball, the Tigers struggled with turnovers and shooting, particularly early, and Spring Garden capitalized to earn a 56-35 win over Elba at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
The Tigers finished the season 23-8, but advanced to their first state tournament in the sport.
“First I want to say congratulations to Elba and to these Lady Tigers because this is history,” Elba head coach Shaun Hammonds said after the game. “We don’t plan on this being the first go-around, but one of many.”
The Panthers (34-2) play in the championship Thursday at 4 p.m. against St. Luke’s. They seek their seventh state title and second in three years (2018).
“I appreciate this group of girls being business-like,” Spring Garden coach Ricky Austin said after the game. “That is kind of how they played today – just come in and process things.
"They were not too excited at the start. They were where we needed them to be."
The teams traded baskets on their opening possessions of the game with Spring Garden’s Neely Welsh scoring on a putback and Elba’s Jaylyn Baker hitting a foul-line jumper.
Spring Garden then turned up its “business-like” approach and took control.
Sparked by an 11-2 run over the next five minutes, the Panthers seized a 13-4 advantage. Macy Reedy, who hit 84 3-pointers on the season, knocked down three during the run, all off the left side with two in the corner.
Elba, meanwhile, struggled with turnovers in the halfcourt set, committing eight in the opening quarter, including several traveling violations. The Tigers, who went nearly five minutes without any points, attempted only three shots in the first five minutes before getting a little flow going.
“They were timid,” Hammonds said of his players in their first state experience.
The Tigers finished with 24 turnovers to the Panthers’ eight and Spring Garden finished with a dominating 26-0 advantage in points off turnovers.
Spring Garden also owned the offensive boards, 15 to 4, to outscore Elba 9-2 on second-chance points.
A running jumper off the lane by Freeda Hooks cut the margin to 13-6, but a 3-pointer by Sarah Kate McKay pushed the Panthers up 16-6 at the quarter break.
After Reedy hit from outside in the first quarter, Spring Garden went inside in the second quarter with Welsh constantly driving for successful baskets.
Welsh, a 5-foot-11 sophomore who came in averaging 11.4 points a game, would have a big night, scoring a game-high 30 points --- 28 coming after the first quarter. In fact, she had 28 of the Panthers’ 40 points in the last three quarters.
She hit 14-of-21 shots from the floor and was 2-of-5 at the foul line. The 30 points were just three shy of her season high. She also had a game-high 11 rebounds and added three assists.
“First quarter, she (Reedy) knocked down three (3-pointers) and we made adjustments defensively with that then 25 (Welsh) comes in and has the game of her life,” Hammonds said. “I knew she could score, but I did not expect her to take the game over.”
Elba’s Nina Williams opened the second quarter with an old-fashioned three-point play via a driving bank shot and free throw to cut the deficit to seven.
However, the Panthers defense stepped up. Behind five steals in six Tiger possessions – several off bad passes in the halfcourt set by Elba – Spring Garden extended the margin to 24-9 with 5:12 left in the second quarter, scoring eight straight points. Welsh had four of the points.
Spring Garden’s diminutive 5-foot-1 seventh grader Ace Austin, the daughter of coach Austin, was particularly bothersome, swiping the ball away several times. She finished with seven steals, part of 12 overall for the Panthers.
“She has been coached since she was in diapers,” Hammonds said. “She is the most phenomenal seventh grader I have ever seen. She was reading the play and had cat-like quickness (with her hands).”
The Tigers closed the gap to 24-13 off baskets by Williams and Baker midway in the second quarter, but the Panthers stayed in control, taking a 30-17 advantage to halftime.
Spring Garden gradually pulled away in the second half, building the margin to as much as 27 in the fourth quarter.
Baker led Elba with 10 points, eight rebounds and three blocked shots. Melissa Williams, who returned after a separated shoulder, and Freeda Hooks both had eight points. Breanna Sanders earned eight rebounds and registered six of Elba’s nine blocks in the game.
Reedy followed Welsh for Spring Garden with nine points – all coming in the first quarter.
Spring Garden finished 38.1 percent from the floor (24-of-63), taking 20 more shots than Elba because of the turnovers and offensive rebounding. After making three of its first seven 3-pointers, the Panthers cooled off and made only 2-of-18 the rest of the way.
Elba hit 37.2 percent from the floor (16-of-43), but made just 2-of-9 on 3-pointers. The Tigers attempted only two free throws and made one. Spring Garden was just 3-of-9 at the foul line.
