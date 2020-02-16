Elba’s girls basketball team, which set a school record for wins its last time on the floor, will try to go where the Lady Tigers have never gone before when they play Westminster of Oak Mountain on Monday at 3 p.m. at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum.
In last Thursday’s Class 1A Southeastern Regional semifinal, Elba dominated fifth-ranked Loachapoka down the stretch and earned a 38-32 victory.
Elba improved to 22-7, breaking the school record of 21 wins set in 2001 and tied in 2010 and 2011. More importantly, the win over the Indians set up a chance for the Tigers to make their first state tournament appearance.
“Elba made it to the Elite Eight in 2013. This would be the first time ever at the Final Four,” head coach Shaun Hammonds said. The Tigers are 14-2 since late December and have won six in a row.
Standing in the Tigers’ way is Westminster of Oak Mountain (21-5), which eliminated Georgiana 48-30 in Thursday’s other semifinal at Garrett Coliseum.
Hammonds said the semifinal win over Loachapoka was a gut check that his team passed impressively. The Tigers entered the fourth quarter down 28-24. Hammonds credited his team’s composure and its physical conditioning as the difference in the game.
The Indians did not score in the final 5:20 of the game. Elba outscored Loachapoka 14-4 in the fourth quarter and 8-0 after the Indians’ Tytiana Clemons put her team ahead 32-30 at the 5:20 mark.
“I talked to (Loachapoka) coach (Anthony) Edwards after the game and he said mentally we just had a collapse in the fourth quarter. They got nervous and lost their composure,” Hammonds said, adding that didn’t happen to the Tigers.
“We came in down 24-20 at halftime and the girls were OK. The composure is there. The mental toughness is there. They didn’t get down. Now, we changed some things up at halftime and those adjustments really paid off in the second half.
“We played a 2-3 zone – which we don’t play a lot, but we do play it – in the first half. We denied No. 30 (Clemons) a little more with our defense and their offense started sputtering. I think they were a little gassed, too. We were in better shape.”
The numbers indicate that. Elba shot 4-for-5 from the field and 6-for-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter. Loachapoka was 2-for-13 shooting from the field and 0-for-2 on free throws in the fourth.
Hammonds said his team didn’t shoot well in cavernous Garrett Coliseum against Loachapoka’s zone, but felt better when the Indians played them man-to-man in the second half.
“I was happy with that,” the coach said. “We weren’t hitting outside shots. When teams play us man-to-man we can get very dangerous and that showed in the fourth quarter.”
Breanna Sanders hit a couple big mid-range jumpers early in the fourth and her two free throws in the final 24 seconds sealed the outcome. Melissa Williams scored five of her six points in that final 8-0 run that closed out the game.
Just as crucially, on a day when Elba was outrebounded by the bigger Indians 40-36 overall and 15-6 on the offensive glass, Jaylyn Baker got all the key rebounds late in the game. Baker led Elba with 12 boards.
“That is huge. She is the heart and soul of this team,” Hammonds said. “She plays hard, gives 110 percent. She came out nauseated, she had played so hard. Jaylyn got an extended rest on the bench early in the fourth quarter – then came back in and was ready for the last four minutes and just dominated the boards.”
He added point guard Freeda Hooks settled down and played her best at the end of the game.
“The time she needed to be a senior leader, in that last three minutes, she took the game over and made good plays,” the coach said.
