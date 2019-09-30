ELBA --- The Pate Harrison era is officially over at Elba.
Harrison, who has been on administrative leave since Sept. 17 following a sideline incident with his son during a JV game, tendered in his resignation as head football coach to Elba City Schools and the Elba City School Board accepted it during a special-called meeting Monday morning.
Glenn Johnson, who has been the interim head coach during Harrison’s administrative leave, will lead the Tigers the rest of this season. Johnson is a longtime coach at the school.
Harrison had been head coach at Elba since the start of the 2018 season, amassing an 11-4 record, including 3-1 this season before his suspension. The Tigers went 8-3 and advanced to the first round of the Class 1A state playoffs in Harrison’s first season last year.
Harrison was placed on administrative leave a day after a highly-publicized incident with his son during a junior varsity game two weeks ago. The incident was caught on video, which quickly circulated on social media.
The 11-second video, taken from the press box, shows the player, believed to be the son, coming to the Elba sideline and walking by a coach believed to be Harrison at the 40-yard line. The son walks by and four yards later at the 36, turns his head to the right while still walking ahead, possibly saying something.
At that point, the coach started racing toward the player who continued to walk with his head turned in the other direction. The coach, after working around another player, connected with the player in the back upper shoulders with both hands at the 31-yard line, appearing to knock the player down.
The video ended right there as a nearby wall blocked out whatever action happened afterwards.
Harrison, in a letter posted on Tuesday night Sept. 17 on the Elba High School Football website, apologized for the JV incident that involved his son.
“By now most of you have heard that I embarrassed myself, the Elba football program, and my family,” Harrison wrote in his post. “In 14 years of coaching I have never truly lost my cool until my own child told me to shut up. That is no excuse for me snatching him up, and I apologize to everyone who was there to witness this event. I am truly sorry that my actions has put the team in a bind and the extra work on the coaches. The program is bigger than any one person and I know the team will continue to be successful.”
Elba has gone 1-1 under Johnson since Harrison was placed on administrative leave, beating Florala 61-34 and losing to G.W. Long 46-35.
The Tigers face Brantley this Friday with the winner taking the region lead in Class 1A, Region 2. The two teams are currently co-leaders with 3-0 records in region play.
Prior to coming to Elba, Harrison, a New Brockton native, had a highly successful run at Dale County, guiding the Warriors to a 46-24 record over seven seasons, including a Class 3A state runner-up finish in 2014.
Check back later for updates to this story.
