The Emmanuel Christian basketball team finished third in the Panhandle Christian Conference Tournament after defeating Central Christian 71-60 on Saturday.
Caleb McGhee led Emmanuel with 15 points, while Jalyn Brown and Weston Kriser each added 13.
