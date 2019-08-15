When the Emmanuel Christian volleyball team plays its home match today against East Hill Christian, it will open a new era in a familiar conference for Warrior athletic teams.
After four years in the Alabama Independent Schools Association, Emmanuel Christian is back in the Panhandle Christian Conference.
The Warriors were one of the founding members of the Panhandle Christian Conference in the 1990s. They left in 2015 for the AISA, but have now returned.
There were several factors in the return to the PCC, but a need to give players an opportunity to play soccer and to offer boys a fall sport were top priorities. The school does not compete in football and soccer was offered only in the spring in the AISA, conflicting with baseball.
“The main reason was because of soccer,” Emmanuel Christian School Administrator Mark Redmond said. “They (AISA) do spring soccer and we couldn’t field enough kids to do it (in the spring). We were blocking out a whole group of our kids not being able to participate with anything in the fall and we thought that wasn’t fair to them.
“A lot of our soccer players are also baseball players. We couldn’t have them playing baseball and soccer in the spring.”
Redmond said the school initially hoped it could remain in the AISA and compete in the Panhandle in soccer only, but was denied in that request.
Emmanuel Christian, located in south Dothan on Earline Road, has six sports – soccer, volleyball, girls and boys basketball, baseball and softball.
Seth Redmond, assistant administrator at the school and the head volleyball coach, said Warrior teams will be able to compete immediately for championships in the Panhandle.
“They allowed us to come back as a full member,” he said. “We were a founding member back in the early 1990s. We requested to come back in as a member and they allowed us to come out and waived their one-year probationary period because of our history with the conference and because our status has maintained. It wasn’t as if we lost enough to not have teams and wanted to come back. Also, we left without any problems with the Panhandle.”
One of the main reasons ECS left the Panhandle for the AISA four years ago was because of the opportunity to play teams close by. Several AISA teams are in the Wiregrass whereas Panhandle schools are mostly spread out with a majority in the Pensacola area or near Mobile.
However, Seth Redmond said the difference wasn’t that big of a gap as it turned out. While the Warriors did get to play some nearby teams, it also had to travel to Montgomery and other places two or more hours away.
“Our travel had been cut by only an hour or two for each season of play,” Seth Redmond said. “So we will only to have to pick up about an hour or two hours of full season travel time to go back to the PCC.”
The cost of travel was also balanced out by having to pay more money to game officials in the AISA. Officials for AISA events came from Montgomery and Auburn, both more than 200 miles round-trip to Dothan.
“We had to pay travel and time on top of just what they were here for, the games,” Seth Redmond said. “That cost grew significantly from what we had to pay for PCC because we are allowed to use local officiating groups, like Enterprise or Dothan.”
Today’s first athletic event back in the Panhandle Christian Conference starts with a junior varsity volleyball match at 4 p.m., followed by varsity immediately after. The opponent, East Hill Christian Academy, is based out of Pensacola.
The Warriors soccer team opens the season next Tuesday with a road trip to Trinitas Christian School of Pensacola. The home opener at the Westgate Soccer Complex is next Friday against Aletheia Christian Academy of Pensacola.
