In its return to the Panhandle Christian Conference, the Emmanuel Christian volleyball team earned a 25-15, 25-15, 7-25, 25-23 win over East Hill Christian Academy Friday night at the ECS gym.
Marty Gary earned five aces, Kendell Sanders three kills and five blocks and Reagan Thomas three aces and a dig to lead the Lady Warrior victory.
The ECS junior varsity dropped a 25-13, 25-22 decision. Cheyanne Redmond had three aces, Kalyn Brown two aces and Lilly Stewart and Ella Rodgers one kill each.
Emmanuel Christian was playing its first Panhandle Christian Conference contest since rejoining the conference this summer. The school was a league founding member in the 1990s until leaving for the Alabama Independent Schools Association in 2015.
