The Enterprise boys tennis team went 1-2 in the season-opening Auburn Invitational Friday and Saturday.

The Wildcats lost to Auburn and Hewitt-Trussville, both by 7-2 score, and beat Austin 8-1.

Winning for Enterprise against Auburn was No. 2 player Alex Nelson and No. 3 Bradley Pouncey. Nelson beat Sunghun Cho 8-6 and Pouncey defeated Carter Chase 8-8 (8-6 in tiebreaker).

The same two won against Hewitt-Trussville. Nelson beat Harry Le 8-8 (7-5) and Pouncey defeated Brandon Towers 8-6.

In the win over Austin, Ayden Peterson beat Cole Reynolds at No. 1, 8-4; Nelson beat Bryant Maze 8-1 at No. 2; Pouncey beat Hayden Wynn 8-1 at No. 3; Evan Stewart beat Dylan Montgomery 8-6 at No. 4 and Connor Morris beat Garrett Free 8-6 at No. 5. Cameron Emerson, at No. 6, lost to Sean Ambrose 8-6.

In doubles, the tandem of Peterson-Pouncey beat Reynolds-Maze 8-3 at No. 1; Nelson-Stewart beat Wynn-Montgomery 8-0 at No. 2 and Micah Smith and Judah Talley beat Free-Ambrose 8-4 at No. 3.

