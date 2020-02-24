After finishing runner-up in the Class 7A state girls golf tournament last spring, Enterprise is looking for another chance at a championship run.
The Wildcats certainly got off to a good start in winning the 14-team Talons Up Invitational hosted by Providence Christian at Highland Oaks on Monday.
Enterprise finished with a team-total 249 to take top honors above Trinity (258), Mountain Brook (260), McGill-Toolen (267) and Hoover (267).
Seniors Emilia Smith and Ashley-Sinclair Curtis of Enterprise each fired a 2-over-par 74 to tie with Auburn’s Morgan Jones as the low scores of the day.
Providence Christian junior Lauren Thompson was a shot back of the leaders with a 75. The three-time defending Class 1A-3A Eagles are in a rebuilding mode this year and finished 12th in the tournament on Tuesday with a 314.
Rounding out the top 10 was Spain Park (273), Auburn (275), Vestavia (278), Oak Mountain (301) and Northridge (301). Helena was next at 312, followed by Providence, Smiths Station (332) and Central-Phenix City (351).
The top three scores from each team are counted for the team total. Katie Smith had a 101 for Enterprise to complete the 249 winning total.
For Curtis, the round was a roller coaster ride from the start.
“I shanked my very first tee shot into the woods and double-bogeyed,” Curtis began. “Then I chunked one on the next hole into the water and bogeyed that hole.
“From there, I said we need to wake up and turn this thing around. I got pretty hot with three birdies in a row (Highlands 5-6-7). I got another birdie on Highlands 9 and got a birdie on Marshwood 5.
“I had two bogeys coming in (on back nine) and I had a double-bogey on the last hole, which was kind of a frustrating after everything I went through.”
Smith had much more of a consistent day in recording her 74.
“I started out with a par and I kind of kept it going like that,” Smith said. “I was actually 1-under through 3, then I had a rough hole on No. 4.
“Kind of like Ashley, I knew I had to get it together and start making birdies, which I did. I kept it at 1-over through the front nine and I was thinking the back nine I was going to shave it down.
“It was just a good day for hitting good approach shots and getting up close to the green. Even when I missed, I had good up and downs.”
After making it to the state tournament for the first time last year, Curtis said there is plenty of incentive to return.
“It means a lot just to know that we have a chance,” Curtis said. “It definitely gives you motivation when it’s pouring down rain and you go practice anyway.”
For Providence standout Thompson, the round was a bit up-and-down as well.
“I got a little bit frustrated out there, but I just tried to pull through it and hit greens,” Thompson said. “Off the tee I was fine, but my approach shots could have been a lot better. My putting pulled me through, so I know I need to work on my approach shots to get those closer.”
Thompson recorded a birdie on Marshwood No. 9.
I drove the green in one and had a birdie, so that was nice,” Thompson said. “I try to take advantage of the short par 5s.
“The first round of the season is always a little different in just trying to get back out there and getting in a groove.”
Spain Park seventh grader Carmen Britt had a day to remember in recording her first ever hole-in-one.
Playing as an individual, Britt shot a 96 on the day, but aced No. 8 on Marshwood.
“It was 101 yards with a little bit of wind in my face and the pin was on the very left side,” Britt explained. “I aimed a little bit right of the pin and it drew in and rolled into the cup.
“At first I didn’t believe it. I was shocked. I didn’t believe it until I got up there and picked up the ball out of the hole.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.