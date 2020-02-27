The Enterprise Lady Wildcat golf team won the eight-team Smiths Station Lady Panther Invitational Thursday with a 241 score, well ahead of runner-up Auburn’s 335 total.
UAB signee Emilia Smith of Enterprise was tournament medalist with an even-par 72. Ashley-Sinclair Curtis followed with a 77 and Katie Smith and 92.
Isabella Holtz had a non-counting 117 score and Haley Rotenberry, playing as an individual, had a 127.
