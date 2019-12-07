The Enterprise wrestling team won three of seven duals Friday and Saturday while at Smiths Station and Central of Phenix City.
On Friday during a tri-match at Smiths Station, the Wildcats lost to Smiths Station 63-10 and beat Jeff Davis 54-30. On Saturday at the Central Red Devil Duals, EHS defeated Northside of Columbus, Ga., 48-30 and Shaw of Columbus 48-35, but lost to Central of Phenix City 54-28 and to Prattville on a tiebreaker after the teams tied 42-42.
Against Smiths Station, Zack McFarland won his 113-pound weight class match over the Panthers’ Kyle Fontenot 11-0 and Nathan Schmidt won by forfeit at 160 pounds.
Taking wins over Jeff Davis were Cody Kirk (106), McFarland (113), Samuel Lynon (126), Brenden Clark (132), Schmidt (160), Samuel Mason (170), Tanner Bradley (195), Colby Clark (220) and Dakotah Barber (285).
Versus Northside, Xavier Torres (170), Tanner Bradley (195) and Colby Clark (220) won by pins, while Cody Kirk (106), Ashley Mayse (120), Lynon (126), Brenden Clark (138), Mason (160) and Keshawn Carter (285) all won by forfeit.
Against Shaw, the Wildcats trailed 35-18, but won the last four individual matches for the team win, 42-35. Bradley (195) had a pin, Colby Clark (220) a forfeit win, Barber (285) a pin and Cody Clark (106) a forfeit for the four wins.
McFarland (113), Bradley (195) and Barber (285) won on pins, while Cody Clark (106), Austin Butler (145), Torres (160) and Colby Clark (220) won on forfeits against Shaw.
In the Central match, Cody Clark (106) and McFarland (113) won on pins, while Mayse (120) and Bradley (195) won by forfeits.
Against Prattville, Butler (145) and Bradley (195) won by a pin, while Cody Clark (106), McFarland (113), Lynon (126), Loriah Castro (132) and Colby Clark (220) won by forfeits.
