Enterprise’s wrestling team opened its second season with a 59-24 win over Charles Henderson in a matinee match during school hours Thursday at the EHS secondary gym.
The Wildcats won 10 of the 14 weight classes, including six off victories by a pin and one by a 15-point technical fall. The other three wins were by forfeits.
Charles Henderson, also in its second year with the sport, had four wrestlers win, all by pins.
Winning by pins for Enterprise were Cody Kirk (106-pound weight class), Austin Butler (152), Sam Mason (160), Nathan Schmidt (170), Colby Clark (195) and Dakotah Barber (285).
Zach McFarland earned a 17-2 decision at 113 pounds, while Ashley Mayse (120), Brenden Clark (132) and Loriah Castro (138) all received forfeit wins.
For Charles Henderson, Tyler Cooper (126), John Hatler (145), Dorian Shipman (182) and Damien Hart (220) won on pins.
There were three exhibition matches held after the team competition and all were won by Enterprise wrestlers with those earned by Tanner Bradley (220), Mayes (113) and Brenden Clark (132).
