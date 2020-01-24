Enterprise’s wrestling team fell to Hoover on Thursday 75-6 in a match at Auburn.
Dakotah Barber was the lone winner for EHS, receiving a forfeit at 285 pounds.
Colby Clark, wrestling in the 195-weight class, went the distance in his match, but lost a 6-0 decision to Hoover’s Dawson Rye.
Ashley Mayse had a strong start in her match at 113 pounds, leading going to the second period but was pinned in that round by Alexandrea Arajuo. Brenden Clark, at 126, also made it to the second period before losing.
Zach McFarland, Enterprise’s standout, did not compete during the match.
