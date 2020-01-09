After losing two dual matches on the final individual contest on Tuesday, Enterprise’s wrestling team needed a confidence booster.
The Wildcats got that on Thursday night, downing Houston Academy 64-12 in a dual match at HA’s Killingsworth Gym.
While five forfeits helped the Enterprise cause, the Wildcats also dominated on the mat, winning six of the seven contested matches. Five of the wins were by a pin and the sixth was a major decision in the meet’s highlight match.
“We just had to get back to the kind of wrestling we are trying to do with the team and wrestle with more confidence, more aggression,” said Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins, whose team snapped a five-match losing streak overall. “We have to get back to those basic things, making sure we get ourselves in the right position.”
Following the conclusion of the team dual, 11 exhibition matches were held to allow kids an opportunity to wrestle. Some kids had to wrestle heavier opponents. Enterprise won seven of those 11 contests.
“I think we did all right,” Houston Academy coach Brian McDonald said of the overall performance from the Raiders, who have only two upperclassmen. “The kids faced a bigger school, but with them being in our (geographic) area we need to wrestle these schools. We need to wrestle Dothan, we need to wrestle Enterprise and we need to wrestle Charles Henderson.
“How we do is irrelevant. I am looking for mat time (for the kids). I was sad we didn’t get more for our kids, but after the main dual, a couple of them were tired.
“I think our kids did well considering their ages and we were dealing with strength as they had some older kids. I think a couple of our guys learned a few things about aggressiveness.”
The night’s highlight came in the 120-pound weight class match-up between Enterprise sophomore Zach McFarland, a state qualifier, and HA’s talented freshman Kennan Beaver. McFarland entered the night with a 22-4 record and Beaver a 10-2 mark.
The two are also well familiar with each other, having practiced and competed against each other throughout the summer at The Assassins Wrestling Club.
McFarland earned 4-0 advantage after the first period off a takedown and a two-point near fall and quickly extended the margin to 6-0 by opening the second period with an ankle-pick takedown.
The Wildcat standout added a takedown early in the third period before a Beaver escape made it 8-1. Another McFarland takedown pushed the margin to 10-1 before Beaver got another escape point. The Raider wrestler almost earned a takedown in the final seconds, but McFarland finished up with a 10-2 win, putting a bow on the night of his 16th birthday.
“I feel like that was good for him,” Pipkins said of the match for McFarland. “Him and Kennan have been wrestling a lot over the summer and have been pretty close. I think they were both looking forward to it. Kennan is pretty good, so I think it was a good match for Zach.”
The team dual match began with a pair of forfeits to Enterprise, one to Colby Clark at 195 pounds and one to Joey Tarlavsky at 220.
In the first contested match, Enterprise’s Dakotah Barber pinned HA’s Reilly Harvin with 1:02 left in the first period at 285 pounds. The Wildcats’ Cody Kirk followed with a pin over the Raiders’ Trip Rane with 1:34 left in the opening period at 106 pounds.
Enterprise’s Ashley Mayse received a forfeit at 113, giving the Wildcats a 30-0 lead before the McFarland-Beaver match. McFarland’s major decision victory increased the lead to 34-0.
Houston Academy’s Lucius Renshaw won by a forfeit at 126 pounds and teammate Andrew Gil won on a pin with 1:15 left in the third period over Loriah Castro at 132 pounds, cutting it to 34-12.
In that 132 match-up, Castro got an early takedown to seize a 2-0 lead before Gil earned an escape and a takedown for a 3-2 lead. The Raider seventh grader eventually built an 8-2 lead off another escape and two takedowns before earning the pin.
The Wildcats followed with three straight first-period pins. At 138 pounds, Terrance Brown earned a pin over Peyton Sanders with 17.2 seconds left. Kenneth Leib pinned HA’s Jay Morris with 1:28 left and Xavier Torres pinned Krish Anand with 1:34 left.
Forfeits to Enterprise’s Samuel Mason at 160 and Lucas Hale at 170 and a double forfeit at 182 ended the dual match.
In exhibition matches, Enterprise’s Tarlavsky pinned Harvin with 55.2 seconds left in the first period and the Wildcats’ Layton Smith pinned Rane with 1:06 left in the first period before HA’s Beaver, after building a 14-1 lead, pinned Enterprise’s Mayse with 49.1 seconds left in the second period.
The Raiders’ Renshaw pinned Castro with 1:18 left in the first period and Sanders, who was competing in his first matches after a football injury, pinned Brown with 34 seconds left in the third period. Sanders was up 13-5 at the time of the pin.
Enterprise’s Leib pinned Morris with 29.1 seconds left in the first period and Nathan Schmidt pinned Anand with 1:46 left in the first.
Enterprise’s Smith won his second straight exhibition, pinning HA’s Rane with 28 seconds left in the first period. He was up 10-1 at the time.
HA’s Mason Crowder pinned David Best with 1:13 left in the first period and the final two exhibitions were won by Enterprise’s Mason on a pin 20 seconds into the match over Anand and Clark on a pin over Harvin 43 seconds into the contest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.