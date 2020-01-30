And down to the end … again.
Competing against each other for the third time this season, Dothan and Enterprise wrestling teams, like the previous two duals, had their match go down to the wire Thursday night.
With the score tied going in the dual’s last match, the 285-pound match-up, Dakotah Barber gave the visiting Wildcats the team win with a pin over Dothan’s Reggie Myhand with 1:03 left in the first period.
Barber’s win pushed Enterprise to a 42-36 victory over the Wolves during a tri-match at the Dothan High gym on Dothan’s Senior Night.
Both teams defeated Houston Academy. Enterprise beat the Raiders 52-29, while Dothan took a 42-29 win over HA.
The matches were the final competition for Enterprise and Houston Academy before next week’s South Super Sectional in Montgomery. Dothan has a tournament at Gulf Shores today and Saturday before it gears up for the postseason sectional.
Enterprise won two of the three meetings this year against Dothan, but all three duals went down to the final match. On Dec. 17, Enterprise’s Ashley Mayse avoided a pin in the last match to secure a 42-39 Wildcat win. On Jan. 7, Dothan won on a tiebreaker after the teams tied at 42.
“We are pretty much going back and forth,” Enterprise head coach Matt Pipkins said. “I guess we are somewhat even. It has been fun wrestling them and keeping it close like that.”
Dothan head coach Joel Loudon also said the intense late drama was exciting.
“Yeah, it is kind of crazy (to go down to last match three times), but you kind of enjoy that kind of competition,” Loudon said. “You enjoy that. You are on the edge and you don’t know exactly what is going to happen.”
Barber said he was told before stepping out to the mat that the team outcome rested on his match.
“Just to win,” Barber said of his approach to the match. “I wanted a pin because I knew we needed it.”
He quickly earned a takedown seven seconds into the match and nearly had a pin, scoring a three-point near fall, but Myhand was able to fight it off and both wrestlers got to their feet with Barber still in control.
The Wildcat wrestler, however, put Myhand back on the mat again and this time finished it with a pin.
“As a big boy, I am not a good three-round person, so I like to get it done as quickly as possible and conserve as much as energy as possible,” Barber said. “My goal is usually to get done in the first period.”
With the two dual wins, Enterprise, in its second season with the sport, finished the year with a 16-9 dual record, an improvement from last year’s 14-12 mark.
“That means a lot,” Barber said. “Over the summer, working together and bonding, it really helped the team. I think that is why we did so well.”
Pipkins said the Wildcats hope to improve again next year.
“We are going to build on that,” Pipkins said. “There is nothing else to do but build. Looking forward to next year, maybe we can get to 17-8 or better, keep coming up.”
Dothan, in its first year under Loudon and as a consolidated school, finished 15-17 in duals.
Both Dothan and Enterprise received three forfeits in Thursday’s match and there was a double forfeit at 145, leaving seven individual matches of competition.
Enterprise won four of those, three by pin. Zach McFarland pinned Dothan’s Seth Torres in the 113-pound weight class with 57 seconds left in the second period after building an 8-0 lead. Xavier Torres pinned Charles Fields with 1:08 to go in the second period at 152 and Barber earned his pin at 285.
The other win was a medical forfeit at 132 when the Wolves’ Jonathan Medeiros had to retire because of an elbow injury, allowing Enterprise’s Terrance Brown to earn the win. Medeiros, a senior and two-time state qualifier, was leading 4-0 at the time.
“Sectionals and state are what matter,” Loudon said, indicating Medeiros wanted to continue in his Senior Night match. “I am looking for the end of the season and not the match tonight.”
Pipkins felt bad at how the match was won.
“You hate to win that way,” Pipkins said. “Medeiros has been to state a couple of times. He has been pretty much the first local wrestling hero in the area, so it is terrible that happened to him on Senior Night.
"Hopefully, he will be good for sectionals. That is where the real prize is. Hopefully, he recovers because he has left some groundwork for his school.”
Dothan’s three on the mat wins were by Heath Robinson, Jay Buntin and Garrett Holland. Robinson pinned Mayse with 38 seconds left in the first period at 120 pounds, Buntin pinned Brenden Clark with 33 seconds left in the opening period at 126 and Holland pinned Samuel Mason with 9.5 seconds left in the first stanza.
Winning by forfeits for Enterprise were Cody Kirk (106), Colby Clark (195) and Joey Tarvalsky (220) and Dothan winners by forfeits were Destiny Richburg (138), Donald Glenn (160) and Kira Lunsford (182).
There was one exhibition match following the dual with Dothan’s Glenn earning a first-period pin with 1:03 left over Enterprise’s Xavier Torres.
After the loss, Dothan finished the night with the win over HA. The Wolves will lose six seniors – Buntin, Medeiros, Fields, Glenn, Joshua Coleman and Sirrell Reese.
Overall, Loudon said he was pleased with how Dothan wrestlers competed on the night.
“I enjoyed how our guys wrestled and how they supported each other, being a team,” Loudon said.
While it lost both duals, Houston Academy went 2-2 in contested matches against Enterprise and 1-2 against Dothan. The Raiders had to forfeit eight weight classes.
“Our guys have gotten a lot better,” Houston Academy coach Scott Phillipps said. “I think they are fundamental sound. Going to sectionals, I think we have some guys who have a shot at state.
"We have a number of kids who can do it. Peyton Sanders has worked himself back into shape (after a back injury) and I think he has a chance. Obviously, Kennan (Beaver) has a great shot to make it. Lucius (Renshaw) could make state and so can Jack Jones.”
Below are results of Thursday’s other two dual matches:
Enterprise 52, Houston Academy 29
106 – Cody Kirk (EHS) pinned Trip Rane (HA) 1:41 left, first period
113 – Zach McFarland (EHS) def. Kennan Beaver (HA) 10-0
120 – Ashley Mayse (EHS) won by forfeit
126 – Lucius Renshaw (HA) pinned Brenden Clark (EHS) 1:21 left, second period
132 -- Jack Jones (HA) pinned Terrance Brown (EHS) :29 left, second period
138 – Peyton Sanders (HA) won by forfeit
145 – Jay Morris (HA) won by forfeit
152 - Xavier Torres (EHS) won by forfeit
160 - Nathan Schmidt (EHS) won by forfeit
170 – Samuel Mason (EHS) won by forfeit
182 – Double forfeit
195 – Cody Clark (EHS) won by forfeit
220 - Joey Tarlavsky (EHS) won by forfeit
285 – Dakotah Barber (EHS) won by forfeit
Exhibition –Ashley Mayse (EHS) def. Mason Crowder (HA) 4-2
Exhibition – Andrew Gil (HA) pinned Brenden Clark, 4.9 seconds left, first period
Dothan 42, Houston Academy 29
106 - Trip Rane (HA) won by forfeit
113 – Seth Torres (DHS) wins by forfeit
120 – Kennan Beaver (HA) def. Heath Robinson (DHS) 16-1
126 - Jay Buntin (DHS) pinned Lucius Renshaw (HA) 11.5 seconds left, second period
132 – Jack Jones (HA) won by forfeit
138 – Jay Morris (HA) pinned Destiny Richburg (DHS) 15.5 seconds left, first period
145 – Peyton Sanders (HA) won by forfeit
152 – Charles Fields (DHS) won by forfeit
160 – Donald Glenn (DHS) won by forfeit
170 – Garrett Holland (DHS) won by forfeit
181 – Kira Lunsford (DHS) won by forfeit
195 – Double forfeit
220 – Double forfeit
285 – Reggie Myhand (DHS) won by forfeit
Exhibition – Charles Fields (DHS) pinned Peyton Sanders (HA) 39.2 seconds left, third period
Exhibition - Mason Crowder (HA) defeated Heath Robinson (DHS) 6-1
