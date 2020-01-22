Enterprise defeated Charles Henderson 45-30 and Houston Academy 60-24 to win a tri-match in Troy at Charles Henderson on Tuesday night.
Winning for EHS against the host Trojans were Cody Kirk (106 weight class, by pin), David Best (113, by forfeit), Xavier Torres (152, by 12-5 decision), Nathan Schmidt (160, by forfeit), Samuel Mason (170, by pin), Colby Clark (195, by pin), Joey Tarlavsky (220, by pin) and Dakotah Barber (285, by pin).
Winning for Charles Henderson were Tyler Cooper (120 by forfeit), Kacey Moran (132, by pin), Nick Slobodchikoff (138, by forfeit), John Hatler (145 by pin) and Dorian Shipman (182, by pin).
In Enterprise’s win over Houston Academy, Wildcat winners were Kirk (106, by forfeit), Ashley Mayse (113, by pin), Kenneth Leib (145, by pin), Torres (152, by forfeit), Schmidt (160, by forfeit), Mason (170, by forfeit), Lucas Hale (182, by forfeit), Clark (195, by forfeit), Tarlavsky (220, by forfeit) and Barber (285, by forfeit).
HA winners were Kennan Beaver (120, by pin), Andrew Gil (126, by forfeit), Lucius Renshaw (132, by pin) and Peyton Sanders (138, by forfeit).
Houston Academy also lost to Charles Henderson 45-27. Beaver (120, 10-6 decision), Renshaw (126, by forfeit), Jack Jones (132, by pin), Sanders (138, pin) and Krish Anand (145, win by DQ) were the Raider winners.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.