Five players scored in double figures to lead the Eufaula boys in an 85-26 rout of Quitman (Ga.) Wednesday night in a game moved from last week.
Rodarius Thomas had 18 points, Eiszeric Thomas 16 and Devin Fuller 14. Jadarious Blackshire added 10 points, while twin brothers Caleb Paige had 10 points and Josh Paige eight.
Eufaula led 25-5 at the end of the first quarter and 44-13 at halftime.
Girls
Eufaula 86, Quitman County (Ga.) 29: Kaitlin Peterson scored as many for Eufaula as did the entire Quitman team in pouring in 29 points and also dished out six assists.
MiKasia Floyd followed with 18 points, while Zahria Hoskey contributed 13 points.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.