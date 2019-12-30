Eufaula scored the first 12 points of the game and never looked back in a surprisingly easy 70-34 victory over Carroll.
Enterprise lost most of a 20-point lead in the second half before some clutch 3-point shooting by Damarion Holt and Dallas Howell helped preserve a 74-67 victory over Barbour County.
So it will be a cat fight – Tigers vs. Wildcats – in tonight’s Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic championship game between Eufaula and Enterprise at 7 p.m. Carroll plays Barbour County in the consolation game at 5:30 p.m.
Eufaula 70, Carroll 34: Eufaula came out swarming, with its pressure defense collecting turnovers and its transition game finishing on fast breaks.
It was 12-0 before Carroll’s L.A. Shider put the Eagles on the board with a 3-pointer with 1:46 left in the first quarter.
Eufaula led 16-7 after one, 35-17 at halftime and 55-29 after three quarters.
At halftime, Eufaula had taken 25 shots (14-for-25, 56 percent) to Carroll’s 14 (4-for-14, 29 percent). The Tigers had committed seven turnovers to the Eagles’ 13, with 10 steals to their two.
“Any time you can get off to a good start it relieves a lot of pressure,” Eufaula head coach Michael Smith said. “Our boys came out ready and were very focused to do what they had to do tonight and the start was outstanding.”
He credited that opening surge to his team’s energy level, particularly on the defensive end.
“It basically starts with our defense,” Smith said. “I think we applied pressure and people were helping and recovering and moving around, not just watching. We got turnovers and scored some easy baskets.”
The second half wasn’t much different. Eufaula took 18 more shots and made 17 more field goals than Carroll for the game. The Tigers outrebounded Carroll 28-22, including 7-5 on the offensive boards. The Eagles had 25 turnovers to the Tigers’ 13.
“You’re going to win a lot of ball games playing like that,” Smith said when told of those numbers.
Rodarious Thomas led the balanced Tigers with 16 points. His 7-for-9 shooting came largely on breakaway layups after turnovers. Caleb Paige was next with 15 points for Eufaula. Jardarious Blackshire scored 13 points and Eiszeric Thomas 11 for Eufaula (11-5), which has now defeated Carroll twice in their three meetings.
Daniel Pruitt and Bryson Dawkins led Carroll (16-5) with nine points each.
Enterprise 74, Barbour County 67: The Wildcats (11-6) led 50-30 a little more than three minutes into the second half before the Jaguars caught fire.
They got as close as two points at 67-65 when JaJaborius Bennett drained a 3-pointer with just over two minutes remaining.
But Howell, who scored 22 points, made a 3-pointer when his shot from the left wing bounced off the rim, off the glass, back to the rim before it fell through to restore the five-point lead. Quentin Hayes then scored for the Wildcats, who won by seven.
“I thought we played well enough in the first half to make up for some of our sloppy play,” Enterprise coach Rhett Harrelson said. “Well, it wasn’t even sloppy play. Credit them. They came out and made some plays.
“I’m glad we found a way to win that game, despite not playing as good as we did in the first half. Found a way to win against some guys who can really play. A good team like that, it’s always a good thing.”
Holt kept red-hot Barbour County at bay with three 3-pointers in the first five minutes of the fourth quarter. The 5-foot-9 guard finished with 20 points, including 6-for-9 from 3-point range.
“He played a heck of a game,” Harrelson said. “I see he got 20, but to me it was more about his defensive effort and his handling the ball. He was tough as nails tonight. He was the toughest dude on the court tonight no matter his size. We had a bunch of guys that played hard and battled. I’m just happy we were able to find a way to win it.”
Hayes finished with 12 points. Jalen Cunningham added eight.
Willie Screws and Ralpheal Williams led Barbour County (8-10) with 20 points each. Bennett had 15 and Javier Walker had 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.