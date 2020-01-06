EUFAULA - Kaitlin Peterson scored 25 points and had 10 steals in leading the Eufaula girls to a 66-23 win over Lanett on Monday night.
Jada Woods followed with 11 points, while Aaliyah Riley had eight.
Eufaula boys 89, Lanett 72: Rodarius Thomas scored 17 to lead the Tigers.
Eiszeric Thomas added 14, while Jadarious Blackshire and Jordan Brown each scored 11.
