EUFAULA - Kaitlin Peterson scored 25 points and had 10 steals in leading the Eufaula girls to a 66-23 win over Lanett on Monday night.

Jada Woods followed with 11 points, while Aaliyah Riley had eight.

Eufaula boys 89, Lanett 72: Rodarius Thomas scored 17 to lead the Tigers.

Eiszeric Thomas added 14, while Jadarious Blackshire and Jordan Brown each scored 11.

