EUFAULA — Eufaula’s Mi’Kasia Floyd hit the first of two free throws with six seconds left to break a tie game and the Tigers held on for the 58-57 victory as a final shot by the Wolves was off the mark.
Kaitlin Peterson led Eufaula with 24 points and 10 rebounds. Aaliyah Riley had 10 points and Floyd added 10 points and 10 rebounds.
For Dothan, Alexis Hudgens scored 27 and Keke Wilson scored 15.
In other varsity girls games Friday:
Rehobeth 38, Greenville 36: Julia Miller broke a tie with a jumper from the elbow with two seconds remaining that lifted the Rebels (9-11, 1-3 area).
Miller had put Rehobeth ahead with two foul shots moments earlier, but Greenville came down the floor and tied the game 36-all, setting up Miller’s game-winning shot.
Brittney Smith led the Rebels with 10 points. Sylvia Somma added eight and Miller finished with seven points.
Javola Ocean led Greenville with 19 points. Tykia Bennett added 10 points for the Tigers.
Geneva County 65, Cottonwood 44: Karoline Striplin scored 22 points, blocked 12 shots, grabbed 10 rebounds and gave out six assists in the victory.
Jordyn Alston added 17 points and two steals in the win. Charlianna Boutwell scored 13 points and had two steals. Abby Land had three points, six rebounds, five steals and four assists. Anri Davis had eight points and five rebounds.
Saniya Keys led Cottonwood with 15 points. Diamond Acree added 10 points.
Barbour County 70, Abbeville 58: Jaborius Bennett led the Jaguars with 24 points.
Javier Walker scored 17, while Willie Screws and Ziquayvion Nelson added nine each for Barbour County.
Abbeville was led by Deven Mills with 20.
Samson 58, Zion Chapel 20: The Tigers (13-6, 5-0) clinched the area championship with the win.
Trinity Jenkins led Samson with 16 points, while Alli Godwin scored 15 and Brantley Edberg 11.
Zion Chapel was led by Janna Miles with 13.
Geneva 58, Opp 20: Makaley Boswell scored 15 and Melody Watson contributed 13 for the Panthers.
Vanessa Stoudemire led Opp with 10 points.
Charles Henderson 63, Carroll 35: Samira Moore scored 27 and Niaira Jones scored 15 for the Trojans.
Carroll was led by Jordyn Crews with 20 points.
Slocomb 37, Straughn 34: Breanna Hatcher scored 12 for the RedTops, while Ally Price and Madison Ward each scored seven.
Straughn was led by Allie Kelley and Tori Hicks with 11 each.
Glenwood 48, Northside Methodist 40: For Northside, Ashlyn Simpson had 11 points and seven rebounds and Lucy Griffin added 10 points and eight boards. Abbey Quattlebaum scored eight points for the Knights (11-8).
Pike Liberal 39, Hooper Academy 29: The Patriots won for the ninth straight game to improve to 15-7.
Shelby Renfroe led the way with 14 points, while Ansley Adams added nine. Sara Todd Floyd had seven points and seven rebounds.
Varsity boys
Greenville 78, Rehobeth 51: Jadakiss Anderson scored 15 points and teammates Kevin Brown and Tyler Mallory had 10 points each for Greenville.
Devonte Townsend scored a game-high 17 points for the Rebels (13-10, 0-4). Ray McGrue added 12 points.
Zion Chapel 74, Samson 52: Brady Cobb scored 27 points to help the Rebels defeat Samson.
Zay Adair had 11 points and Billy Heap scored seven in the victory.
Hayden McCoy led Samson with 22 points. Coedy Kelly had 14 and Tyrik Cade added eight points.
Geneva 63, Opp 58: Trevon Kemmerlin scored 24 points to lead the Panthers past the Bobcats.
Avery Perry scored 13 points in the win and teammate Noah Johnson added nine points.
Erik Matthews led Opp with 22 points. River Day scored nine.
Carroll 54, Charles Henderson 45: LA Shider led the Eagles with 15, while Daniel Pruitt scored 14 and Elijah Terry 12.
Charles Henderson was led by Akieves Short with 15 and Keith Wheeler with 14.
Geneva County 77, Cottonwood 69: Colby Fuller scored 28 and pulled down 14 rebounds for the Bulldogs (17-4, 4-0).
J’Quan Broxson scored 19 with 11 rebounds and Emmanuel Henderson scored 16 and dished out eight assists for the Bulldogs.
Cottonwood was led by Seth Johnson with 20, Mekhi Anglin with 19 and Raymond Bryant with 16.
JV boys
Rehobeth 50, Greenville 44: Brandon Austin led the Rebels with 16 points. Za Helms added 12.
Maddox Adair scored 17 points for Greenville. Johnthan Purifoy added 11.
Geneva 45, Opp 39: Bryson Barton scored 16 points and Preston Garner and Talan Johnson added seven points in the Panthers’ victory.
Terry Davis and KaKayne Mount scored 12 points each for Opp.
Charles Henderson 35, Carroll 28: Jywon Boyd and Bricen Pennington each scored nine for the Trojans.
Carroll was led by Wyatt Woodham with eight.
Geneva County 53, Cottonwood 15: Chandler Enfinger scored 15 and Brandon Copeland nine for the Bulldogs.
Slocomb 36, Straughn 29: Brody Campbell led Slocomb with 15 points.
Abbeville 54, Barbour County 22: Dylan Crawford scored 11 to lead Abbeville.
Barbour County was led by Jaiden Ingram and Martarius Griggs with nine points each.
JV girls
Glenwood 30, Northside Methodist 28: For Northside, Brooke Hallman scored a game-high 16 points with three 3-pointers. Presley Kinney added 10 points.
Late Thursday
Varsity girls
Charles Henderson 65, Talladega Country Central 35: Niaira Jones had 21 points, Samira Moore 16 and KK Hobdy 13 to lead the No. 1 ranked Trojans on Thursday night.
Kinston 40, Elba 33: Courtney Lunsford had 17 points and Kelsi Cardwell had 12 as Kinston (7-5, 2-2) downed Elba in a Class 1A, Area 3 contest.
Elba (13-6, 3-1) was led by Nina Williams with 11 points.
Pike Liberal Arts 40, Macon-East 31: Shelby Renfroe had 16 points, six assists and five steals and Lakin Harrell had 11 points to lead Pike Liberal Arts (14-7).
Glenwood School 38, Lakeside School 23: Anna Murph and Liza Eriksen both had eight points and 12 rebounds to lead Lakeside (6-12) in the loss.
Abbeville Christian 59, East Memorial 22: Analeigh Givens celebrated her 18th birthday by leading the Generals (10-7) with 26 points.
Amya Goran added eight points and 10 rebounds, Anna Grace Blalock had six points and 10 rebounds and Caroline Armstrong had eight points, eight assists and six rebounds.
Varsity boys
Goshen 58, New Brockton 41: Four players scored in double figures to lead Goshen (6-9, 3-0 in the Class 2A, Area 4 win. Dee Maddox led the effort with 16, followed by Deshawn Brown with 13, Makel Avery with 12 and DeTrevian Dix with 10.
New Brockton was led by Dillon Kelty with 14 and Tariq Walker with 11.
Kinston 52, Elba 48: Ayden Wallace scored 15 fourth-quarter points, leading the Bulldogs final quarter rally past Elba in a Class 1A, Area 3 contest.
Elba held a 34-29 lead going into the final period and boosted the margin to nine early in the quarter, but Wallace helped led the Bulldogs back behind his scoring.
Wallace finished with a game-high 25. Cale Sumblin added 12 points and Reece Hall nine for Kinston (2-11, 1-3).
Chrysytile Caldwell and Dylan Caldwell had 13 points each for Elba (2-8, 1-3).
McKenzie 52, Zion Chapel 46: Conner Kelley and Bryce Watson had eight points each to lead Zion Chapel in a non-area loss.
Glenwood School 64, Lakeside School 47: Glenwood stormed back from a 14-point deficit as the fourth-ranked Gators avenged an earlier loss to the eighth-ranked Chiefs.
Lakeside (10-6) led 28-14 with 1:24 left in the half, but Glenwood finished on a 10-0 run to cut it to four at halftime. The Chiefs regrouped and led 35-32, but the Gators outscored Lakeside 32-12 the rest of the way.
Davantae Bowick had 14 points to lead Lakeside. Jayce James and Jacari Richardson both had 10 points and Richardson added seven steals and five assists.
Pike Liberal Arts 45, Macon East 38: Javon Christian had 21 points, Austin Cross nine and Nick O’Brien eight to lead Pike Liberal Arts (9-7).
Abbeville Christian 70, East Memorial 52: Jackson Blalock had 22 points and Christian Davis had 21 points to lead ACA. Jackson added eight rebounds and six assists.
Ryan Ledford added 11 points, Dre Cobb eight points and eight rebounds. Eli Seay also had eight rebounds.
JV boys
Abbeville Christian 33, East Memorial 18: Conner Jones had 14 points and Conner Hutto had 10 points to lead ACA.
Prep Wrestling
Charles Henderson splits: Charles Henderson split two dual matches Thursday at home, beating Reeltown 36-30 and losing to T.R. Miller 57-24.
The win over Reeltown wasn’t secured into the final individual match at 152 pounds. The Trojans’ Jackson West won that contest when his opponent was injured and couldn’t continue.
Winning for CHHS against Reeltown were Tyler Cooper at 126 (forfeit), West at 152 (injury forfeit), Todrick Burks at 170 (forfeit), Dorian Shipman at 182 (forfeit), Donquavious Adair at 195 (by pin) and Sam Knox at 285 (by pin).
Brayden Knowling (106), Sawyer Gross (113), Nick Slobodchikoff (138) all lost on pins, while John Hatler (145) and Damien Hart (220) lost by a decision. CHHS also had to forfeit at 120.
Neither team had a wrestler at 132 or 160.
Against T.R. Miller, Cooper (126), Hatler (145) and Adair (195) all won by a pin for the Trojans and Knox (285 won by a forfeit.
Gross, Knowling, Slobodchikoff, Burks and Shipman lost on a pin, West lost on a decision and the Trojans had to give up forfeits at 120, 132 and 160.
On Tuesday night, Charles Henderson lost at Reeltown 58-21 and beat Beulah on a tiebreaker of fewer forfeits after the teams tied at 36-all.
