COTTONWOOD - Kaitlin Peterson had 23 points, nine steals, four rebounds and two assists in leading Eufaula to a 54-28 win over Cottonwood in girls varsity basketball on Wednesday.
Zahria Hoskey had eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals for Eufaula in the season-opening win.
Mikasia Floyd added 10 points and seven rebounds for Eufaula.
