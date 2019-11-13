Eufaula

COTTONWOOD - Kaitlin Peterson had 23 points, nine steals, four rebounds and two assists in leading Eufaula to a 54-28 win over Cottonwood in girls varsity basketball on Wednesday.

Zahria Hoskey had eight points, eight rebounds and seven steals for Eufaula in the season-opening win.

Mikasia Floyd added 10 points and seven rebounds for Eufaula.

