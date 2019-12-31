The Eufaula Tigers tenaciously defended their Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic title Tuesday night.
Forcing 27 Enterprise turnovers, including 17 steals, and limiting the Wildcats to 22.4 percent shooting, Eufaula dominated the tournament championship for the second straight year, pulling away to a 59-34 win at the Dothan Civic Center.
In winning the four tournament games during the week, Eufaula didn’t allow any opponent to score more than 34 points in any game. The Tigers won every game by 25 or more points. In addition to the 25-point win in the finals, they won the other three games by margins of 44, 46 and 36 points.
In the championship game, Eufaula was especially stingy in the last two quarters, giving up just 13 points after intermission to pull away from a 27-21 halftime lead. Included was allowing just three points in the fourth quarter.
After both teams scored on their first shot of the game, the two struggled offensively for most of the first period. The Tigers missed 10 straight shots and had five turnovers for the next five minutes, while the Wildcats had a longer drought, also missing 10 shots and committing six turnovers over seven minutes.
Enterprise’s Josh McCray hit two free throws during the stretch and Eufaula’s Eiszeric Thomas hit 1-of-2 at the foul line as the Wildcats led 4-3.
Thomas ended the Eufaula field goal drought, hitting a shot over two defenders going to his right off the lane, giving the Tigers a 5-4 lead.
Jordan Brown hit a 3-pointer for Eufaula with 27 seconds left in the period to extend the margin before Enterprise’s Damarion Holt ended the Wildcat drought with a 3-pointer with 11.0 seconds left, making it 8-7 Eufaula.
Enterprise’s Jared Smith scored on a fastbreak layup after receiving a nice, cross-court pass from Quentin Hayes for a 9-8 Wildcat lead.
It was the last lead of the night, though, for Enterprise as the Tigers scored seven straight to go in front for good.
The teams, though struggling with turnovers, did come to life shooting wise in the second period.
Eufaula hit 6-of-14 in the quarter, including three 3-pointers, to seize a 26-16 with three minutes to go in the half.
Enterprise missed five of its first six shots with four turnovers in the first three minutes before back-to-back threes by Holt ignited the offense midway in the period.
However, the Tigers’ 3-point shooting, including one each from Jadarious Blackshire and Josh Paige, helped Eufaula to its 10-point lead.
The Cats finished the half strong, though, with a 5-1 run and cut it to 27-21 with a layup right before the halftime buzzer by Hayes off a nice pass from Josh McCray.
The Wildcats closed the margin to four early in the third, but Eufaula popped the advantage to nine at 32-23 and later increased the gap to 10 at 39-29 with 2::29 left in the third period.
The Tigers continued to pad the lead in the fourth quarter as their defense continued to harass Enterprise. A tip-in by Blackshire off his own missed shot and a steal by Thomas led to a Blackshire layup on a 44-31 lead early in the final period.
The Tigers continued to pull away, building a 52-32 advantage, holding the Wildcats to just a single point for nearly five minutes of the quarter, forcing five turnovers, including two Enterprise five-second inbound violations. Overall, the Wildcats had four five-second inbound violations in the game.
Blackshire paced Eufaula with 12 points, hitting 7-of-12 shots from the floor. Caleb Paige followed with 13 and Josh Paige had 12. Eiszeric Thomas chipped in eight points.
Damarion Holt was the lone Enterprise player to finish in double figures, scoring 10 points.
Carroll 85, Barbour County 68: Carroll came out blazing on 3-pointers and never trailed in taking the consolation win.
The Eagles hit 6-of-7 3-pointers in the first eight minutes, including three from L.A. Shider, to build a 25-13 lead late in the first period.
For the game, Carroll hit 10-of-16 on 3-pointers (62.5 percent) with Shider knocking down 5-of-7. Daniel Pruitt added three treys and Bryson Dawkins two. Overall, the Eagles hit 51.7 from the floor (31-of-60).
The Eagles started the 3-point onslaught from the game’s first play when Shider hit a trey from right corner.
Barbour County’s Jaborius Bennett matched it, but the Eagles seized an 8-3 lead off a layup by Elijah Terry off a Daniel Pruitt pass and a 3-pointer from Shider.
Three-pointers by Bryson Dawkins, Pruitt and Shider increased the Eagle lead to 22-10 with two minutes remaining in the opening period. Pruitt added another 3-pointer in the final minute as the Eagles finished the period up 29-18.
Carroll maintained an 8 to 13 point lead through most of the second quarter before a 3-pointer by Bennett and four free throws by Willie Screws in the final minute helped the Jaguars cut the margin to 41-35 at halftime.
The Eagles, though, quickly pushed the advantage back to double figures early in the third behind a layup from Pruitt and two putbacks by Terry.
The margin never dipped below double digits and reached as high as 19 in the final minute.
Dawkins, who hit 11-of-19 shots overall, paced Carroll with a game-high 28 points, 16 in the second half. Shider followed with 20 and Pruitt with 19.
Ralpheal Williams led Barbour County with 21 points, including 12 in the fourth quarter. He hit 9-of-14 shots, including a nifty reverse dunk off an alley-opp pass from Willie Screws in the fourth quarter. Screws earned 15 points, highlighted by 11-of-16 free throws. Javier Walker had 14 points and Bennett 13.
Carroll’s Dawkins was the game’s top rebounder with seven.
All-tournament team: The all-tournament team featured Blackshire, Thomas and Caleb Paige from the tournament champion Tigers and Dallas Howell, Jalen Cunningham and Holt from the runner-up Wildcats.
Also earning all-tournament team honors were Carroll’s Pruitt, Terry and Dawson plus Barbour County’s Bennett, Screws and Ralpheal Williams.
Rehobeth’s Parker Turner was the lone player not among the final four teams to earn all-tournament.
Other honors: Headland’s Patrick Burke won the Southern Bone & Joint Shootout, edging out Barbour County’s Bennett in a tiebreaker shootout, 8-7, while Enterprise’s Jared Smith was named the Adam Deese Sixth Man award winner. Geneva was named the recipient of the TOP Sportmanship award, named in honor of former Dothan Mayor Pat Thomas, Johnny Oppert and Larry Patrick, who first organized the tournament 14 years ago.
