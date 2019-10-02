1003 Eufaula Gothard

Cade Gothard of Eufaula, an offensive lineman, has been selected to the Alabama roster for the Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Game on Dec. 14 in Hattiesburg, Miss.

Gothard is the lone Wiregrass player named to the team, according to a list from the Alabama High School Athletic Association announcing the team Wednesday night. The 40-member Alabama squad is made up of current seniors.

The Alabama roster includes 26 players who have committed to Division I-A schools. Gothard, a 6-foot-1, 275-pounder, is uncommitted.

Spain Park coach Shawn Raney is the Alabama head coach.

A complete roster can be found on the AHSAA website.

