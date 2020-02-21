ENTERPRISE – Fast starts by Enterprise in both halves and a hat trick by Sam Mazariegos highlighted a 4-1 victory over the Dothan Wolves in boys varsity soccer Friday night.
Mazariegos scored about one minute into the game. A fine long pass from Clayton Jenison put Mazariegos on the edge and the senior’s speed earned him a lane to the goal. Mazariegos hit a hard shot into the lower right corner of the goal and the Wildcats (3-2-1) took a 1-0 lead.
Dothan (2-1-3) tied the game 19 minutes later when Jose Aguilar-Mendez came up from the back and drilled a long, low liner into the bottom left corner of the goal at the 20:22 mark of the first half.
Moments later, the Wolves’ midfielder Oscar Castro Vargas just missed wide right.
Enterprise countered with a long pass by Matthew Sheahan that Mazariegos ran down and poured into the net for a 2-1 Wildcats lead at the 18:20 mark.
The score stayed that way until halftime. A nice play by defender Brody Barnett and several good saves by Dothan keeper Carlos Flores kept the Wolves within one goal at halftime.
The Wildcats opened some breathing room on a corner kick. Jenison put a nice pass in front and Mazariegos’ header scored the goal just three minutes into the second half for a 3-1 advantage.
Nearly 12 minutes into the second half, Enterprise’s Jaden Polidore took a deflected ball before it hit the ground and rifled a shot past Flores. The goal was assisted by Jenison.
Neither team scored from that point, but both had opportunities. Again, Flores made several highlight-reel saves or the game would have gotten out of hand.
The early goals in both halves helped set the tone, Enterprise head coach Bruce Ladner said.
“We had some things we wanted to try to take advantage of. Sometimes it’s easier to keep your concentration right at the beginning or right after halftime, because it’s fresh in your mind,” Ladner said. “There were things we were specifically trying to do and some of those came off very well and some didn’t.”
Dothan coach J.D. Atkins said those early goals hurt.
“We’ve kind of had a problem all year of getting started fast,” Atkins said. “That’s definitely something we’re going to continue to preach and continue to work on.”
“I liked that we scored some nice goals,” Ladner said about his Wildcats. “I didn’t like that we were very sloppy. You could tell that we haven’t practiced at full speed with our whole team. There were a lot of things we’ve got to get cleaned up. And we missed a lot of scoring chances that we’ve got to finish.
“It’s obvious that the weather, our injuries and our illnesses have affected us. I’m looking forward to getting back on the practice field with a full team and start making progress again.
“Look, this is a nice win for us. Any time you can beat Dothan, our arch-rival, these guys all know each other. It’s a big win for us. We’re glad to have it.”
Atkins said he was encouraged by the Wolves’ attack in the first half, but his team wore down as the game unfolded.
“I think we showed early on that we could play with them. We’re doing some good things. We’re taking some steps in the right direction,” Atkins said. “We had a couple unlucky breaks early and just kind of wore out towards the end."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.