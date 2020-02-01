The surprise – at least for Ron Watson – was there would be five new inductees into the Houston Academy Athletic Hall of Fame on Saturday.
It was previously announced that legendary coaches Johnny Oppert and Lavon Kelly would join former star football player Stanley Jones and standout golfer Glenn Northcutt in making up the third class of inductees into the school’s hall.
For Watson, who spent 16 years as basketball coach at his alma mater and was also an outstanding athlete during his prep days, the selection had been kept a secret from him. He was attending the event to honor the other inductees as a member of the selection committee.
“It’s truly a surprise,” said Watson, who found out he had been selected after seeing a collection of photos of himself and the other inductees once arriving at the ceremony in the HA library. “Everybody else had a little bit of time to think about it.”
But Watson, like the other inductees, spoke from the heart in reminiscing about his time at the school.
Watson started by thanking his wife, children and parents.
“My mom, from 1970 until 1978, every day had me in the Elks Club pool at 7 o’clock,” Watson said of being on a swim team. “She had us at all the swim meets.
“And my dad, I can’t remember a game of whatever I played, whether it be baseball or basketball in city league, high school, whatever, that he wasn’t there.
“The same thing with all the games I coached. He was always there and would come over there and shake my hand, win or lose.”
Watson’s basketball coaching career started in the Dothan city leagues before he was hired by Dothan High coach Jim Golden to be an assistant.
It was after a pick-up game of basketball at Houston Academy that Oppert, who was basketball coach at the school, let Watson know he was planning on retiring. Oppert and Watson had become friends while playing basketball with a group of adults that met several mornings each week.
Oppert asked Watson if he would consider taking over the duties the next season (2003-2004). Watson wasn’t so sure he could handle it.
“This always stuck with me,” Watson said as he looked over at Oppert during the ceremony. “You said, ‘Well, I like being on your team. If you’ll coach like you play, you’ll win.’”
Watson would be hired and have success, going 255-186 during his tenure there before stepping away after last season.
Longtime friend Chuck McCall read off a long list of Watson’s achievements as a coach, but said there is much more to him than numbers.
“I believe a measure of a good coach is how he cares for his players,” McCall said. “And on any given day, Ron could tell you where his players are in life, what school they went to, what career they’ve got, the families they have now and what they’re up to.
“He genuinely cared about his players, and still does. To me that’s one of the true measures of a great coach.”
Oppert was certainly a tough act for Watson to follow. Oppert spent 26 years leading the Wallace College basketball program before retiring there and taking the HA coaching job for the next 11 years.
Dr. Marnix Heersink, who had three children play for Oppert at HA, talked about how much the coach meant to his family and others.
“The measure of one’s greatness is not necessarily what is publically known about that person, such as the awards, the win-loss records, the banners and championships, but sometimes it is something that is not seen or measured.
“For example, think of how many people Coach Oppert has influenced in his life. It gave not only our kids, but every student the opportunity to experience his fairness, his high standards, discipline, honesty, humor and respect.”
Oppert spoke about some of his players during his time at the podium and was appreciative to be recognized by the school.
“I will say this; I appreciate the committee remembering me. I haven’t coached anywhere for 17 years – except in front of the TV,” Oppert quipped, which brought laughter from the crowd.
While most acknowledge his career as a basketball coach, Oppert also coached the golf team during his time at HA, which is when Northcutt was making his mark.
Northcutt is considered the best golfer to ever compete at Houston Academy. He helped the Raiders to five straight state championships and later became an All-SEC performer at Auburn University.
He was also honored to be inducted in the same class with Oppert.
“As a seventh grader, I can still remember going to his office for the first time to talk about the upcoming season and how everything was going to work,” Northcutt said. “He had this plaque that said something to the extent of, ‘Remember wherever you are, and whatever you are doing, there is a little boy watching that wants to be just like you.'
“You played that role for countless people and I’m so glad I had you in my life for a golf coach, for a friend, for a mentor.”
Joe Pelham, who taught math at HA for 30 years, got to know Northcutt well as both a student and an athlete.
“Glenn did it the right way,” Pelham said. “He always conducted himself with class and dignity. He knew right from wrong and he did what was right. He was a great ambassador for the game of golf and for the schools he represented.”
Northcutt said he was overwhelmed by the amount of support and love shown from his friends and family at the ceremony.
“My whole time here at Houston Academy was so special. I’ve made countless friendships and had relationships with so many people that will last me a lifetime, and I’m so thankful for that.”
Former Houston Academy football coach Rodney Dollar introduced Jones, who he called the best football player he coached or coached against during his 35 years in the profession.
“He practiced as hard as he played,” Dollar said. “You could not ask more of a young man on the football field. He never worried about how many yards he had and he always thanked his lineman.
“He was just an individual that was different than what I have ever coached. He just didn’t care about the stats. He was the first one to practice. He did what it took.
“I still think to this day I was lucky that he just chose to play football, for the most part. He did play soccer, but he could have helped basketball and could have been an all-star baseball player. And he’s one of those few guys that could have stepped on the golf course and probably shot par.”
Jones quickly spoke up and said there was no way he could ever shoot par on the golf course. As a football player, however, Jones had few peers.
He compiled 2,897 all-purpose yards as a senior in 2006.
“There are not a lot of things I think I’m necessarily good at, but football came very easy to me,” Jones said. “Coach Dollar said, ‘I’m going to hand you the ball and you just run with it.’ And I could do that.”
Jones was grateful for his time at the school.
“I was at this school from the time I was 3 until 18,” Jones said. “I’ve literally spent more time at this school than I have I think anywhere in my entire life.
“It’s very, very special to get inducted into this in the third class. It’s just a huge honor. This is just awesome. I couldn’t be happier.”
Lavon Kelly, the first football coach at the school, was unable to make the ceremony due to being sick.
Cam Metcalf, who was on the first football team in 1971, talked about the coach.
“Coach Kelly built and laid the foundation for all the winning that has happened since,” Metcalf said. “He took that first football team and took us through a 3-7 record. Nobody expected us to win a game, but we won three.
“The next year we went undefeated and ended up in the state playoffs. The third year; undefeated in the regular season and lost in the state championship game. He spent five years coaching here and had a record of 41-12-1.
“I speak for every single player that played for coach Kelly in telling you he taught us all that teamwork, hard work and preparation was how to win. He set the winning tradition that this school has in all of its sports.”
One of Kelly’s sons, John, was present on his behalf.
“He was looking forward to this,” John said. “Everybody who knows him knows he would want to be here right now because of what it meant to him.
“My dad talks about it (HA) all of the time. Players still call him, or they might write a letter. He thanks everybody so much that was involved in this program.”
