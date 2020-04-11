While the athletic arenas and playing fields are quiet now because of the coronavirus, the career success of 104 senior AHSAA athletes in those arenas and fields as well as in the classroom will be recognized Monday night during the 35th Annual Bryant-Jordan Awards presentation.
The event, named in honor of legendary coaches Paul “Bear” Bryant and Ralph “Shug” Jordan, has a unique twist this year – instead of a banquet in Birmingham as has been done the past 34 years, it will be televised via online streaming and broadcast over the AHSAA TV Network and the NFHS Network because of the COVID-19 virus.
Among the 104 honorees are 12 student-athletes from the Wiregrass who have been named regional winners.
Those 12 are Enterprise’s Ashley-Sinclair Curtis, Eufaula’s Davis Wingate, Dothan’s Jabre Barber, Rehobeth’s Ramsey Scott, Ashford’s Claire Aplin, Houston Academy’s Joel Beauchamp, Opp’s Faith Bess, Samson’s Derek Allen Warren, Cottonwood’s Hannah Jenkins, Abbeville’s Colton Bryant and Nathan Hall and Elba’s Leighanne Sanders.
Overall, regional winners are honored as either a Scholar Athlete or Achievement winner. There is one winner from each of the eight AHSAA districts in Classes 1A-6A and one from each of the four districts in Class 7A in the two categories.
Scholar-athlete awards are given to those who excel in academics and athletics and who show leadership as a student and in civic and church areas.
Achievement awards are given to students who have overcome obstacles or hardships either physically or of a personal nature to achieve a level of excellence relative to their academic and athletic ability.
Of the 12 local athletes honored, Enterprise’s Curtis, Eufaula’s Wingate, Houston Academy’s Beauchamp, Samson’s Warren and Abbeville’s Bryant were named regional winners of Scholar-Athlete awards.
The other seven – Dothan’s Barber, Rehobeth’s Scott, Ashford’s Aplin, Opp’s Bess, Cottonwood’s Jenkins, Abbeville’s Hall and Elba’s Sanders – were honored as Achievement winners.
Each regional winner is presented a $3,000 scholarship to the college of their choice from the Bryant-Jordan Foundation. During Monday’s broadcast, the seven Scholar-Athlete class winners and seven Achievement Award class winners will be announced. Each will receive an additional $3,500 scholarship. The Larry D. Striplin, Jr. Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient and the Ken and Betty Joe Blankenship Achievement Award Student-Athlete of the Year recipient will also be announced. Each will each receive an additional $4,000 scholarship.
The Bryant-Jordan Awards Banquet has been held annually since 1986 with more than $10.8 million in scholarship funding distributed to 3,222 student recipients since its inception.
The NFHS Network link of Monday’s event can be accessed at https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/events/ahsaa/evtedc1ac0728 (direct link for subscribers) and at www.bryantjordan.org, www.ahsaa.com and www.ashof.org.
Below is a look at the Wiregrass’ Scholar-Athlete regional winners. A look at the area’s Achievement winners will be featured in Monday’s paper.
Enterprise’s Ashley-Sinclair Curtis
Curtis, a Class 7A Region 2 Scholar-Athlete, competed on Enterprise’s golf team since the seventh grade and was the volleyball team’s operations manager. She carries a 4.6 weighed grade point average and is the school valedictorian in a class of 502. She made a 33 score on her ACT.
She was a member of ASTRA Girls club, the Scholar Bowl Team, National Honor Society, National Society of High School Scholars and served in the Student Government Association her freshman, sophomore and junior years. She was the senior vice president of SGA plus the Family Career and Community Leaders of American reporter her sophomore year and vice president her junior year.
She is a graduate of the Coffee County Youth Leadership Program and was team captain of the golf team her last three seasons.
Curtis is the Distinguished Young Woman of Coffee County for the class of 2020 and was nominated for the National Academy of Future Scientists and Technologists and the Capstone Leadership Program. She was first-alternate to the Hugh O’Brian Leadership Program and was invited to the local Phi Theta Kappa chapter and the National Student Leadership Conference. She is the Enterprise High School DAR Good Citizen Award Recipient.
Eufaula’s Davis Wingate
Wingate, a Class 6A, Region 2 Scholar-Athlete winner, competed on Eufaula’s football and soccer teams since the ninth grade. He carries a 4.30 weighed grade point average and is the school valedictorian in a class of 184. He made a 32 on his ACT.
He was a member of the National Honor Society, a EHS Tiger Representative, and was a member of the Student Government Association all four years, serving as freshman class vice-president, sophomore class president, as the executive secondary his junior year and executive president his senior year.
He was also the DECA Virtual Business State winner, a Science Fair District winner, Mr. Eufaula High School, a Eufaula High School Hall of Fame honoree, and was elected Alabama Boys State Representative senator. He was part of the Alabama Bicentennial Student Advisory Committee and named Most Likely to Succeed at school.
Wingate was also active in volunteering, including at Pilgrimage of Homes, MLK Day of Service plus at Safe House Mission, Gateway Mission and Seven Bridges Mission in Atlanta and at Renew Our Rivers at Lake Eufaula. He was also active at First United Methodist Church on the student leadership team, a confirmation mentor and as an acolyte. He was also a lifeguard at Eufaula Country Club.
Houston Academy’s Joel Beauchamp
Beauchamp, a Class 3A, Region 2 Scholar-Athlete winner, competed on Houston Academy’s football and baseball teams since the ninth grade. He carries a 4.50 weighted grade point average and made a 34 on his ACT.
He was a member of the school Honor Council, serving as Chief Justice of the Honor Council his senior year, and was also a member of the National Honor Society, FCA and Wired Ministries. He was active at Logos Baptist Church, including as a nursery volunteer, Vacation Bible School leader and a youth group member.
He earned Summa Cum Laude (with highest distinction) on the National Latin Exam his freshman through junior years and was an AP Scholar his junior year. He was the football team captain his senior year, elected by his teammates, and earned the football team’s award for highest GPA his sophomore year (Joe Pelham Award), his junior year (Ned Jenne Award) and senior year (John O’Connell Award).
Samson’s Derek Allen Warren
Warren, a Class 2A, Region 2 Scholar-Athlete winner, competed in football (junior/senior), golf (all four years) and baseball (freshman through junior year) at Samson. He has a 4.60 weighed grade point average and he is in contention for valedictorian in the school’s senior class of 40 students. He made a 30 on his ACT.
He was a member of the National Honor Society, Leaders Athletic Mentoring Program (LAMP), the Warren Beck Youth Association and the Math Team. He was also a Tiger Representative, National Honor Society president and was golf team captain his last three seasons. He also was part of the Geneva County Superintendent’s Advisory Council as a junior and an Alabama Boys State Representative as a junior. He is also active at First Baptist Church of Samson and gives free golf lessons and instructions to younger golfers.
Abbeville’s Colton Bryant
Bryant, a Class 2A, Region 3 Scholar-Athlete winner, competed on Abbeville’s football team and was a band member. He has a 4.23 weighted grade point average and is in contention for valedictorian in the school’s senior class of 60 students as a co-op dual enrollment student with work before and after school. He scored a 35 on his ACT.
He was a member of FFA, HOSA, the Henry County Youth Leadership Team and the Henry County Young Farmers Association. He was FFA treasurer his freshman and sophomore years, the vice president his junior year and the president his senior year. He also served as treasurer, vice president and president of HOSA.
Bryant was also named the Abbeville City Chamber of Commerce Youth Ambassador and has been an active member of First Baptist Church and the church’s youth group.
