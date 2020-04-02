Two players each from Enterprise and Goshen have been selected to play in the annual AHSAA All-Sports Week North-South All-Star Football game in July.
AHSAA officials, as of now, are still planning to hold the AHSAA All-Sports Week July 12-15 in Montgomery. The football game is scheduled for Thursday, July 15 at Cramton Bowl. The game pits selected senior players from the South against those from the North.
The Enterprise duo selected are offensive linemen Jayden Brooks (6-foot-3, 245) and Fernando Diaz (6-foot, 210), while the two Goshen players tabbed for the game are Bryan Galloway and Dustin McFarland. Galloway (5-10, 160) is listed as an athlete, likely meaning he will play a variety of roles, including quarterback, wide receiver and special teams. McFarland (6-4, 230) is as an offensive lineman.
All four will play for the South team. The South will be led by McGill-Toolen coach Earnest Hill as the head coach with Bibb County’s Matt Geohagen, Notasulga’s Anthony Jones, Greenville’s Josh McClendon and Demopolis’ Brian Seymore as assistant coaches. Baldwin County Mark Heaton is the team’s administrative coach.
The North head coach is Jeff Smith of Walter Wellborn.
