2019 AHSAA State Football Playoffs

Second-Round Results

CLASS 1A

Sweet Water (10-1) 34, Maplesville (8-3) 21

Brantley (11-1) 49, Notasulga (6-5) 21

Lanett (11-0) 44, Elba (8-4) 6

Isabella (12-0) 29, Millry (10-2) 27

Spring Garden (11-1) 34, Hackleburg (5-7) 0

Pickens County (10-2) 21, Falkville (7-5) 20

Mars Hill Bible (12-0) 59, South Lamar (10-2) 34

Decatur Heritage (12-0) 20, Donoho (9-2) 2

CLASS 2A

Leroy (10-2) 34, Goshen (8-4) 25

Ariton (10-2) 30, LaFayette (6-5) 12

Reeltown (11-1) 30, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 20

G.W. Long (10-2) 28, Luverne (11-1) 13

North Sand Mountain (9-3) 35, Westbrook Christian (8-4) 13

Collinsville (11-1) 21, Ohatchee (10-1) 14

Fyffe (12-0) 38, Ranburne (10-2) 7

Red Bay (12-0) 43, Sulligent (9-3) 6

CLASS 3A

Flomaton (11-1) 20, Saint James (10-2) 19

T.R. Miller (8-4) 21, Montgomery Academy (7-5) 14

Gordo (12-0) 18, Providence Christian (10-2) 7

Mobile Christian (7-4) 28, Pike Road (11-1) 10

Geraldine (8-4) 61, B.B. Comer (6-6) 7

Piedmont (11-1) 42, Lauderdale County (9-3) 20

Randolph County (11-1) 54, Westminster Christian (8-3) 6

Walter Wellborn (12-1) 21, Susan Moore (11-1) 14

CLASS 4A

UMS-Wright (11-0) 31, Talladega (6-5) 6

Montgomery Catholic (12-0) 9, Handley (7-5) 6

Andalusia (9-3) 40, Lincoln (9-3) 10

American Christian (11-1) 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) 0

Northside (11-1) 41, Priceville (8-4) 14

Jacksonville (10-2) 56, St. John Paul II Catholic (9-3) 22

Deshler (9-3) 27, Oneonta (8-4) 11

Anniston (8-4) 35, Fairview (8-3) 7

CLASS 5A

Pleasant Grove (12-1) 33, Faith Academy (11-0) 14

Ramsay (10-2) 41, Valley (7-5) 7

Briarwood Christian (11-1) 24, Jackson (6-6) 14

Bibb County (11-0) 12, Greenville (7-5) 6

Mortimer Jordan (10-2) 56, Guntersville (8-3) 21

Center Point (9-3) 26, Scottsboro (9-3) 10

Madison County (10-2) 28, Alexandria (8-3) 27

Central-Clay County (10-2) 20, Jasper (11-1) 7

CLASS 6A

Park Crossing (5-7) 35, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 32

Spanish Fort (7-4) 63, Wetumpka (6-6) 21

Hueytown (11-1) 56, Eufaula (9-3) 49

Opelika (10-1) 20, St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-4) 10

Clay-Chalkville (10-2) 35, Athens (8-4) 7

Oxford (11-1) 35, Cullman (6-6) 0

Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)

Muscle Shoals (12-0) 30, Gardendale (8-4) 27

CLASS 7A

Central-Phenix City (11-1) 24, Prattville (9-3) 6

Auburn (9-3) 26, McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-1) 0

Hoover (10-2) 23, James Clemens (9-3) 20 (OT)

Thompson (10-1) 38, Florence (7-5) 31

