2019 AHSAA State Football Playoffs
Second-Round Results
CLASS 1A
Sweet Water (10-1) 34, Maplesville (8-3) 21
Brantley (11-1) 49, Notasulga (6-5) 21
Lanett (11-0) 44, Elba (8-4) 6
Isabella (12-0) 29, Millry (10-2) 27
Spring Garden (11-1) 34, Hackleburg (5-7) 0
Pickens County (10-2) 21, Falkville (7-5) 20
Mars Hill Bible (12-0) 59, South Lamar (10-2) 34
Decatur Heritage (12-0) 20, Donoho (9-2) 2
CLASS 2A
Leroy (10-2) 34, Goshen (8-4) 25
Ariton (10-2) 30, LaFayette (6-5) 12
Reeltown (11-1) 30, J.U. Blacksher (9-3) 20
G.W. Long (10-2) 28, Luverne (11-1) 13
North Sand Mountain (9-3) 35, Westbrook Christian (8-4) 13
Collinsville (11-1) 21, Ohatchee (10-1) 14
Fyffe (12-0) 38, Ranburne (10-2) 7
Red Bay (12-0) 43, Sulligent (9-3) 6
CLASS 3A
Flomaton (11-1) 20, Saint James (10-2) 19
T.R. Miller (8-4) 21, Montgomery Academy (7-5) 14
Gordo (12-0) 18, Providence Christian (10-2) 7
Mobile Christian (7-4) 28, Pike Road (11-1) 10
Geraldine (8-4) 61, B.B. Comer (6-6) 7
Piedmont (11-1) 42, Lauderdale County (9-3) 20
Randolph County (11-1) 54, Westminster Christian (8-3) 6
Walter Wellborn (12-1) 21, Susan Moore (11-1) 14
CLASS 4A
UMS-Wright (11-0) 31, Talladega (6-5) 6
Montgomery Catholic (12-0) 9, Handley (7-5) 6
Andalusia (9-3) 40, Lincoln (9-3) 10
American Christian (11-1) 21, Hillcrest-Evergreen (7-5) 0
Northside (11-1) 41, Priceville (8-4) 14
Jacksonville (10-2) 56, St. John Paul II Catholic (9-3) 22
Deshler (9-3) 27, Oneonta (8-4) 11
Anniston (8-4) 35, Fairview (8-3) 7
CLASS 5A
Pleasant Grove (12-1) 33, Faith Academy (11-0) 14
Ramsay (10-2) 41, Valley (7-5) 7
Briarwood Christian (11-1) 24, Jackson (6-6) 14
Bibb County (11-0) 12, Greenville (7-5) 6
Mortimer Jordan (10-2) 56, Guntersville (8-3) 21
Center Point (9-3) 26, Scottsboro (9-3) 10
Madison County (10-2) 28, Alexandria (8-3) 27
Central-Clay County (10-2) 20, Jasper (11-1) 7
CLASS 6A
Park Crossing (5-7) 35, Stanhope Elmore (9-3) 32
Spanish Fort (7-4) 63, Wetumpka (6-6) 21
Hueytown (11-1) 56, Eufaula (9-3) 49
Opelika (10-1) 20, St. Paul’s Episcopal (8-4) 10
Clay-Chalkville (10-2) 35, Athens (8-4) 7
Oxford (11-1) 35, Cullman (6-6) 0
Pinson Valley (8-2) at Fort Payne (9-2)
Muscle Shoals (12-0) 30, Gardendale (8-4) 27
CLASS 7A
Central-Phenix City (11-1) 24, Prattville (9-3) 6
Auburn (9-3) 26, McGill-Toolen Catholic (11-1) 0
Hoover (10-2) 23, James Clemens (9-3) 20 (OT)
Thompson (10-1) 38, Florence (7-5) 31
