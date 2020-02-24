BIRMINGHAM --- G.W. Long fought back from one hole.
It couldn’t bounce back from a bigger second hole.
The Rebels fell behind early thanks to hot Collinsville 3-point shooting and rallied to cut an eight-deficit to one, but couldn’t overcome a string of 16 second quarter points by the Panthers.
Collinsville maintained control after the big run in taking a 52-39 win over G.W. Long in a Class 2A state semifinal game at the BJCC Legacy Arena.
G.W. Long struggled offensively hitting just 33.3 percent (14-of-42), including 2-of-18 on 3-pointers, while Collinsville hit a modest 41.5 percent overall (17-of-41), highlighted by 7-of-19 on 3-pointers (36.8 percent).
“Obviously we didn’t have the outcome we were looking for,” G.W. Long head coach Jody Hughes said. “We played a really tough ball team. They did a really good job on defense.
"Early on the three wasn’t falling for us which allowed them to pack things in the lane and it helped double and triple team down on Mary Beth (Long). That made it difficult for us.
"The shots not falling early really got us out of the rhythm on offense and we struggled to get things going.”
The Rebels finished the season with a 26-6 record. Long’s four seniors – Anna Brady, Mary Beth Long, Katie Ann Mixon and Hayden Hughes – helped the Rebels to a second straight Final Four and left a legacy unmatched in Rebel girls basketball history. The Final Four appearances are the only ones in the sport.
“This is a very special group,” Hughes said. “They are special in general, but they are special to me. These seniors were seventh graders when I started coaching basketball.
"I started with them in junior high and I felt like that was the beginning of us turning our basketball program around and getting it headed in the direction it is now.
“They have been instrumental in raising the bar for female athletics at G.W. Long High School, not just in basketball, but in softball as well as volleyball. We have all but two of the volleyball players that just won the state championship play on this team.
"They have a Final Four appearance in volleyball, a state championship in volleyball, back-to-back state championships in softball and back-to-back Final Four appearances in basketball.”
Collinsville improved to 28-3 and shoots for its first state title Friday morning against the Cold Springs-Central Hayneville winner.
“Without looking at the stats, I thought we played pretty efficient,” Collinsville head coach Jon Tidmore said. “I thought we were patient handling the ball. I thought our attitude was good the whole day. We were not too low or too high.”
The Panthers prowled early behind the 3-point shot, hitting four in the first five minutes to seize a 12-2 lead. They hit five overall in the first quarter in taking a 17-9 lead.
After missing its first two threes, Collinsville hit five straight, including two from Maggie McKinney. Three others hit one each in the early stretch – Brittany Rivera, Hadley Hamilton and Olivia Akins. The Panthers’ first 15 points came off 3-pointers.
“I didn’t know it would be like that,” Tidmore said of scoring the first 15 points off 3-pointers. “I do believe we have confidence and that was probably important to start like that. We weren’t planning for that to happen, but they played off a little bit for the drive.”
The Rebels scrapped back into it early in the second period behind Makenna Long, who hit a short fastbreak bank shot and free throw plus a jumper off a screen to cap a 7-0 G.W Long run that cut it 17-16 with 5:39 left in the second period.
Collinsville, though, had an emphatic answer, more than doubling the Rebel run with 16 straight to take a commanding 33-16 advantage with 1:30 to go before halftime.
A basket by Rivera followed by two Rebel turnovers jumpstarted the Panther run. Tyla Tatum had a fastbreak layup and two free throws and Hamilton a 3-pointer before Rivera hit a layup in getting behind the Rebel defense in transition and a 3-pointer off the left wing.
A layup by Long’s Emma Claire Long off a nice pass down low by Makenna Long cut it 33-18 at halftime.
“During our run, we had several turnovers and we were able to push the ball down the court and we scored in transition a couple of times,” Hughes said. “We also hit a couple of key shots from the outside. I really thought we were going to get into a rhythm there and I thought we were going to be OK.
“After that, we had a couple of times on defense where we got out of position and they got a couple of easy buckets and it put them back on top. We just couldn’t get it back.”
At the start of the third quarter, the Panthers scored six straight to quickly build the advantage to 21. Long only scored two third quarter points – a drive in the lane by Makenna Long with 3:17 left – and trailed 43-20 after three.
The Rebel offense came to life in the fourth quarter, scoring 19 points – almost as many as it had in the first three quarters – but it was too little too late.
Makenna Long paced the Rebels with 17 points, hitting 6-of-12 shots, including 2-of-7 on 3-pointers. She was also 3-of-3 at the foul line. Mary Beth Long, the Rebels’ leading scorer on the year, followed with eight points and a team-high six rebounds.
Collinsville was led by Rivera, who had a perfect day shooting in scoring a team-high 12 points. She hit 5-of-5 from the floor and 2-of-2 on 3-pointers. Hamilton and Tatum followed with 10 points each.
Hamilton had a team-high nine rebounds and Rivera and Tatum seven each as the Panthers won the rebounding battle 34-21.
