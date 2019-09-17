SKIPPERVILLE – The G.W. Long Rebels ended two years of frustration against rival and region foe Ariton Tuesday.
The Class 2A No. 2 - ranked Rebels, behind strong hitting from several individuals and the crisp passing from Makenna Long, dominated the Purple Cats, sweeping in three straight sets 25-18, 25-16, 25-15, at Long’s Dorsey C. Kelley Memorial Gym.
The outcome ended a 13-match losing streak going back to an October 2016 win for Long over Ariton, coached by Terry Goodson and his daughter, Haley.
“It has been awhile,” G.W. Long head coach Craig Long said. “Terry and Haley do a great job over there and they are always a good team and great competition.
“ Our girls have been working hard, trying to solidify what we do, not what everybody else does . We are trying to get perfect on the things we do with our passing and our serving. They have worked really hard. This is a good bunch.”
G.W. Long improved to 15-2 overall and won its first Class 2A, Area 5 contest of the season. Ariton, which returned only one starter and lost seven of its top 10 players from last year, fell to 7-2 and 2-1 in area.
“We are going to be good, but we have to work on passing even more,” Ariton’s Terry Goodson said. “Our passing tonight stunk. You give Skipperville free balls (at the net), you are going to get beat. Skipperville has a really good team. They are really good.”
Makenna Long, the Rebel setter, delivered 48 assists with three Long players earning double digit kills. Mary Beth Long had 20 kills and both Emma Claire Long and Breanna Henning earned 11 each.
“We passed the ball well and our sets were good to set up our attacks,” Craig Long said. “We have some hitters who can really hit it. When you are on the attack, it gives you momentum and we attacked tonight.”
In addition to her 20 kills, Mary Beth Long had four digs, four blocks and one ace. Emma Claire Long added four blocks, three digs and an ace. Henning chipped in two aces and six digs.
Also for Long, Emmaline Hughes had eight digs and Mary Ferguson had two kills, two blocks and two digs.
Ariton was led by Caroline Hughes with 12 assists. Sarah Snyder and Katie Phillips both had four kills and Robin Tomlin had 11 digs. Zhee Oliver also had several blocks at the net.
Long seized momentum right from the start
An illegal hit by Ariton to open the match was followed by four straight Rebel points during the service rotation by Henning as the Rebel grabbed a 5-0 lead. Emma Claire Long had two kills off Makenna Long sets in the stretch and Henning had an ace.
A kill by Artion’s Blair Hughes stopped the run, but Long scored four straight after to build a 9-1 advantage before an Oliver block for Ariton.
The Rebels, though, maintained command the rest of the set, building the margin to 10 five times before setting for a 25-18 win. A Henning attack was returned into the net by Ariton to finish the set.
Another strong start powered Long in the second set.
Ariton’s Lilli Coker earned a kill to open the set but Long rattled off eight straight points to take an 8-1 advantage. Mary Beth Long had two kills to spark the surge.
Ariton could get no closer than six points of the Rebels in the set, who pulled away to a 25-16 win. A Purple Cat return of an Emma Claire Long attack went out of bounds to finish off the set.
The Purple Cats, like they did in the second set, scored the first point of the third set, an ace by Caroline Hughes. Long scored four straight, but Ariton stayed close, surging back to tie it at 4-4.
A hitting violation, though, gave Long a 5-4 lead and the Rebels stayed in front the rest of the way, gradually pulling away to finish up 25-15 in the set. An Ariton serve out of bounds on the side was the final tally.
Ariton won the junior varsity match, taking a 25-19, 25-16 decision, while the host Rebels won in junior high action, 25-14 25-27, 17-15.
