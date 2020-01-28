SKIPPERVILLE --- If the state rankings are correct, Class 2A powers Geneva County and G.W. Long, similar to last year, could be on path to a Southeast Regional Tournament showdown next month with a coveted spot to the state tournament at stake.
On Tuesday – exactly three weeks from that potential showdown – the teams met in a late regular-season battle. Behind a strong second-half defensive effort, No. 5 G.W. Long pulled away from No. 2 Geneva County, earning a 55-42 win at Long’s Dorsey C. Kelley Memorial Gym during an in-school game.
The Lady Rebels captured their 20th win of the season against five losses, while the Lady Dawgs were denied in their first attempt at 20 wins and dropped to 19-5.
It was the second meeting this season between the two. On Dec. 2, the Lady Dawgs took a 52-51 win on their home floor in Hartford.
After Tuesday’s game, both coaches already had an eye on a possible third meeting, which, if it happens, would come in the regional tournament finals at Montgomery’s Garrett Coliseum on Feb. 18.
“There is a good probability that we will,” G.W. Long head coach Jody Hughes said. “Now we both have to come through our area (tournaments) and I am not looking past Ariton. For us to meet Geneva County, we have to win our area. If we do meet again, it will be a great matchup. The fight will be much like it was tonight.”
Geneva County head coach Karie Striplin said despite playing the Rebels twice during the season, there are still a few wrinkles to utilize in a possible third contest.
“Defensively, we were trying out new schemes to see how it looks because we feel we will probably compete against them again,” Striplin said. “We didn’t want to throw all the pieces to what all we have in store.”
She added, “We still have some tricks in the bag that we can do down the road.”
After a well-played first half that featured only 11 total turnovers and six fouls, Long took control in the third quarter.
The Rebels led 26-23 at halftime. After a Long turnover on the second half’s first possession, the teams traded baskets on three straight possessions, making it 29-28. Junior center standout Karoline Striplin scored down low for Geneva County before consecutive 3-pointers by G.W. Long’s Hayden Hughes and Geneva County’s Charlianna Boutwell.
The Rebel defense then stepped up and forced turnovers on six of the next seven Geneva County possessions -- a bad pass out of bounds and five steals. G.W. Long, though, didn’t capitalize a great deal, scoring only three points off a steal and fastbreak layup plus 1-of-2 free throws by Mary Beth Long.
A Makenna Long 3-pointer from the top of the key extended the Rebel advantage to 35-28 with 55 seconds left in the quarter. The score stayed that way as the third quarter horn sounded.
The eight-minute period ended with Geneva County putting up only five total shots, making just two. The Lady Dawgs went the final 6:11 scoreless.
“We talked at halftime about some of the areas they were able to get the ball in and some of the way they were able to isolate some of our girls on the low blocks,” Long coach Hughes said.
“We talked at halftime about ways to avoid that. The girls really did a good job with that. The third quarter is when we kind of turned it around and stretched in out.”
Geneva County coach Striplin felt her team lost some intensity, adding a tough battle with an athletic Headland team on Monday night might have created some fatigue for her team as Tuesday’s game wore on.
“I think they were more feisty,” Striplin said, referring to G.W. Long players. “They had more energy than us. Our spacing was bad on offense. We tried a few new plays to run and it was turnover after turnover.”
Striplin added, “Going into halftime with a three-point deficit, I thought if we came out and had a good third quarter that we had a good chance, but I don’t think my girls competed at the level they we needed them to.”
After G.W. Long’s Mary Beth Long hit two free throws to open the fourth quarter, Karoline Striplin, coach Striplin’s daughter, scored down low for the Lady Dawgs and Boutwell followed on the next Geneva County possession with an old fashion three-point play via a fastbreak layup and free throw. The flurry cut it to 37-33.
The standouts for the teams – Mary Beth Long and Karoline Striplin – both scored to make it 39-35 with 5:35 left. Long hit two free throws and Striplin a putback.
The two were the game’s top scorers with Long earning 22 for the Rebels and Striplin 21 for the Lady Dawgs.
After Striplin’s putback, Hayden Hughes and Katie Ann Nixon combined on one of the game’s key plays. With Geneva County forced to play man defense, Hughes penetrated the lane and dished out to the left corner for Nixon, who drained a 3-pointer to put the Rebels up 42-35.
Striplin helped cut the margin back to six at 44-38 with 3:40 left on a 3-pointer, but Mary Beth Long answered with a 3-pointer in the right corner to extend the margin back to nine.
Hayden Hughes helped the Rebels maintain control, knocking down free throws as the Lady Dawgs couldn’t convert threes. Hughes made 7-of-8 free throws in the final 2:36, while Geneva County made just 2-of-11 3-point attempts in the final four plus minutes.
“The one thing I was impressed with our girls was that we finished the game,” G.W. Long coach Hughes said. “The last time we played them, we led them almost the entire game and we were actually running time off the clock and we had some turnovers that helped them tie the ball game and allow them to win at the buzzer.
“One of the biggest things is our guards have continued to mature and I thought they did a good job of finishing this ball game for us, controlling the game. When we were up by four, we played like we were up four. When we were up 10, we played like we were up 10.”
Hughes finished with 12 points for G.W. Long, highlighted by 9-of-11 free throw shooting in the final quarter. Makenna Long had 11 points with nine of it coming off three 3-pointers.
G.W. Long made 16 field goals in the game, but eight were 3-pointers.
For Geneva County, Boutwell had nine points to follow the 21 by Striplin, who also had a game-high 12 rebounds.
Geneva County boys 81, G.W. Long 52: Geneva County had two players earn double-doubles and two others narrowly miss during the rout of the Rebels.
Colby Fuller had 25 points and 14 rebounds and J’Quan Broxson had 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (20-5). Emmanuel Henderson had 19 points and nine assists and Trey Williams had 10 points with eight rebounds.
Braxton Whitehead had 16 points and Caison Long 13 for G.W. Long.
G.W. Long JV boys 25, Geneva County 24: Blayne McDaniel had 14 points to lead the Rebel win.
Grayson Bell had 10 points to lead Geneva County.
