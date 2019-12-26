G.W. Long senior volleyball standout Mary Beth Long received another accolade Thursday.
So too did four other Wiregrass high school volleyball players.
Long, a 6-foot-1 outside hitter for the 2A state champion Rebels, was named the Class 2A State Player of the Year and to the All-State Super Team by al.com, which released its volleyball honors Thursday.
G.W. Long sophomore Makenna Long and Providence Christian senior Autumn Mayes were also named to the All-State Super Team, which consists of the top 28 players in the state from all seven AHSAA classifications plus the AISA.
Al.com had a player of the year and a best of the rest in each classification.
G.W. Long’s Makenna Long was one of seven players named best of the rest in Class 2A. Mayes and younger sister Adleigh Mayes of Providence Christian were among 14 best of the rest players in Class 4A and Enterprise’s Ali Wiggins was among 16 best of the rest in Class 7A.
Mary Beth Long, who has signed to play college volleyball at AUM, finished this past season with a Wiregrass-best 804 kills (15.1 per match) plus 100 aces (1.9 per match), 317 digs (6.0 per match) and 137 blocks (2.6 per match).
Makenna Long, a 5-foot-7 setter, delivered a Wiregrass-best 1,616 assists (30.5 per match) with 68 aces (1.2 per match), 82 digs (1.5 per match) and 51 kills (0.9).
The two Longs helped the Rebels win the Class 2A state title and finish with a 47-6 record.
Providence Christian’s Autumn Mayes, a signee of the University of West Georgia, finished with 719 kills (13.1 per match), 96 aces (1.8 per match), 503 digs (9.1 per match), 40 assists (0.7) and 38 blocks (0.7). The Dothan Eagle Player of the Year helped the Eagles to state runner-up honors to Bayside Academy.
Bayside Academy’s Jacque Martin, a senior outside hitter who was signed with the University of West Florida, was named the 4A Player of the Year by al.com.
Adleigh Mayes, a 5-foot-10 junior setter for Providence Christian, delivered 1,253 assists (22.7 per match), 110 aces (2.0), 310 digs (5.6), 64 kills (1.2) and 27 blocks on the season.
Enterprise’s Wiggins, a 5-foot-9 senior outside hitter/setter who recently signed with Coastal Alabama Community College, finished this past season with 396 kills (8.4 per match), 43 aces (0.9), 425 assists (9.0), 286 digs (6.1) and 42 blocks (0.9).
Mountain Brook’s Grace Carr was named the Class 7A Player of the Year by al.com, with Spanish Fort’s Kayla Keshock (6A), Jasper’s McKinley Ferguson (5A), Bayside’s Martin (4A), Montgomery Academy’s Millie Stevenson (3A), Athens Bible’s Mackenzie Davis (1A) and Edgewood Academy’s Katie Roberts (AISA) being chosen for the other player of the year honors.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.