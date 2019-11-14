Name: Mary Beth Long
School: G.W. Long
Sport: Volleyball
Position: Outside hitter
Coach: Craig Long
College: AUM
Coach: Flavia Siqueira
Accomplishments: A 6-foot-1 outside hitter, Long was a leader on the team that recently captured the school’s first volleyball state championship. She played five years on the varsity and this season compiled 804 kills, 100 aces, 137 blocks and 317 digs.
Why AUM? When I went up there on my visit, the coach was super sweet. She’s from Brazil and played professional volleyball for 20 or more years. I went up there and it was like a family. The players, they’re all really close. It’s not like cliques of different friend groups. They all hang out, they’re all friends, and they took me in and treated me as one of their own.
Favorite G.W. Long memory? Probably that volleyball championship. It was the first time ever, and volleyball’s really my sport, so I was really excited about that. Of course, I would be excited for a state championship in softball or basketball, but I love volleyball. Plus, it was me, my little sister, Emma Claire, and my parents (Craig and Beth) were the coaches. And it was my senior year. That’s what we had been working for. That’s the outcome that I wanted.
Did you consider basketball? I did have some coaches contact me for basketball. I love basketball — I love all three of the sports I play — but volleyball’s the most fun to play. I had some other volleyball calls, but AUM stood out for me.
Has playing basketball and softball helped your volleyball? It keeps me in shape and I use different muscles for different sports, so I stay pretty strong. And we work out all year round at school.
Assess your game: My strength is definitely the hitting. I’d like to get better — I’m good at blocking, but I’d like to get better at blocking. As the season went on, my serve went from here (hands held low) to here (much higher).
What went into that improvement? We practice hitting spots every day. Serving was one of our key points. Last year, we could hit our spots, but we weren’t consistent. This year, we wanted to put the ball wherever it needed to be. We could pick out their worst passer and put the ball there.
Coach Long on Long, the player: Mary Beth has started on the varsity since eighth grade. The last three years she’s been pretty dominant. We’ve been to the elite eight the last three years and we made to the final four last year. This year she took our team to another level. She had 90 kills in three games at state — 30, 29 and 31. She had a great day. She just set the tone for us winning the state championship. She’s a great hitter and plays great defense. Her served has really improved this year. She’s become a complete player. She was a great team leader.
Coach Long on Long, the daughter: This is pretty cool. This is her day (voice chokes up). We’re very proud of her. She’s been working for this a long time. You can get up in the stats, but what I’m most proud of is her hustle. She gives effort. She’s diving on the floor. That’s a big deal to me, is giving effort.
MLB Angels’ Trout overcomes injury, tragedy to win 3rd AL MVP
NEW YORK — It had never been so difficult for Mike Trout to arrive at the ballpark, get his mind and body ready, and perform at the level baseball fans have come to expect.
And still, nobody did it better in the American League.
Trout overcame injury and tragedy to win his third AL MVP award Thursday night, getting 17 of 30 first-place votes in balloting by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America. Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros was second, and that duo combined for all the first- and second-place votes. Trout also won the award in 2014 and ’16.
“This year was probably the toughest year,” Trout said.
Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger made it a Southern California sweep, beating out the Milwaukee Brewers’ Christian Yelich for the NL prize. Bellinger got 19 of 30 first-place votes, Yelich got 10, and Washington’s Anthony Rendon got one while finishing third. Yelich won the award last year.
Trout had season-ending foot surgery in September while the Angels languished to a fourth-place finish. The outfielder played just 134 games but still set a career high with 45 homers. He batted .291, led the majors with a .438 on-base percentage and drove in 104 runs.
NFL NFL says 11 teams have signed up for Kaepernick’s audition
NEW YORK — The NFL said Thursday that 11 teams have committed to attending Colin Kaepernick’s workout in Atlanta this weekend and that more teams are expected to attend the former NFL quarterback’s audition.
The league also announced that two former NFL head coaches will be in attendance: Hue Jackson, who will lead the drills, and Joe Philbin.
The NFL said it will send video of the workout and interview to all 32 of its teams, including head coaches and general managers.
The teams that have RSVP’d so far are: the Arizona Cardinals, Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots, New York Giants, New York Jets, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Washington Redskins.
Kaepernick hasn’t played since 2016 with the San Francisco 49ers. He helped start a wave of protests about social and racial injustice that season by kneeling during the national anthem at games.
