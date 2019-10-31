AHSAA Volleyball State Championship

G.W. Long players celebrate a set victory over Addison during the AHSAA Class 2A volleyball state championship at the Bill Harris Arena in Birmingham, Ala., Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. (Mark Almond | preps@al.com­)

 Mark Almond | preps@al.com

BIRMINGHAM - G.W. Long won the Class 2A state volleyball championship on Thursday, defeating defending champion Addison 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15.

It marked the first ever state volleyball championship for the Rebels.

Mary Beth Long was named the tournament MVP. Emma Claire Long and Makenna Long made the all-tournament team.

Check back later for a detailed story.

