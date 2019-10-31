BIRMINGHAM - G.W. Long won the Class 2A state volleyball championship on Thursday, defeating defending champion Addison 18-25, 25-21, 25-22, 25-15.
It marked the first ever state volleyball championship for the Rebels.
Mary Beth Long was named the tournament MVP. Emma Claire Long and Makenna Long made the all-tournament team.
Check back later for a detailed story.
