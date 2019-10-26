G.W. Long defeated Cottage Hill of Mobile and fellow Wiregrass program Geneva County to win the Class 2A South Super Regional Tournament in Montgomery Saturday.
They will play as the South’s No. 1 seed in the opening round of the Class 2A State Tournament in Birmingham on Wednesday against Winston County at 2 p.m.
Geneva County and Enterprise both finished as regional runner-ups, while Ariton finished fourth during action on Saturday.
All three also advanced to the state tournament in Birmingham on Wednesday. Geneva County faces Cedar Bluff in a Class 2A contest at 2 p.m. and Ariton faces the North’s top seed and No. 1 ranked Addison in Class 2A, also at 2 p.m.
Enterprise, in Class 7A, plays Hoover at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.
G.W. Long claims title: The Class 2A, No. 2 ranked Rebels (44-6) beat Cottage Hill 25-16, 22-25, 25-12, 25-23 and Geneva County 25-21, 25-19, 25-20.
On the day, the Rebels were led by Mary Beth Long with 45 kills, three aces, 13 blocks and 29 digs and by Emma Claire Long with 15 kills, 10 aces, 26 digs and two blocks. Breana Henning had 18 kills, five aces, 10 assists, three blocks and 12 digs, while Morgan Ferguson had 11 kills, six aces, three digs and 13 blocks.
Makenna Long had six aces, five kills, 91 assists, 16 digs and five blocks, Emmaline Hughes had four aces, 23 digs and 10 assists and Ally Whitehead had four blocks and two kills.
Geneva County earns runner-up: Geneva County (23-12) defeated Ariton 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 to advance to the finals before losing to G.W Long 25-21, 25-19, 25-20.
In the win over Ariton, Karoline Striplin had 21 kills, 10 blocks and seven digs, while Hana Habbard had 21 assists and three aces. Anri Davis earned seven kills, four aces and five blocks. Andrea Wright added three aces and six digs and Hailey Archer delivered three aces, three assists and three digs.
In the loss to G.W. Long, Striplin had 22 kills, eight blocks, two aces and five digs and Habbard had 26 assists, three aces and two kills. Davis had six kills, three aces and three digs, while Wright had two aces and five digs. Layna Grooms added four kills and two blocks and Archer chipped in three digs.
Ariton finishes fourth: Ariton (21-9) fell to Geneva County 17-25, 25-17, 25-20, 25-22 in the semifinals and to Cottage Hill Christian in the third-place match, 25-13, 25-13, 25-12.
On Friday, Ariton defeated Samson 25-16, 25-21, 25-19 and Washington County 25-15, 25-15, 25-19 to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
For the four tournament matches, Caroline Hughes had 91 assists, while Sarah Snyder had 38 kills and Lilli Coker 23 kills and 11 aces. Katie Phillips and Blair Hughes both had 16 kills and Zhee Oliver had 17 blocks.
Class 7A
Enterprise finishes second: Enterprise defeated Auburn in the semifinals 25-23, 25-17, 25-19 before losing to No. 2-ranked McGill-Toolen 25-19, 25-12, 25-19 in the finals.
The Wildcats (31-14) were led in the win over Auburn by Moran Harrelson with three aces, six kills, 11 assists and seven digs and by Ali Wiggins with seven kills, eight assists and seven digs. Tatiana Bonilla had a team-high four aces plus four digs. Rhiannon Keck had two aces and three digs and Addy Thompson six kills and six digs. Mya Carter added seven kills and two blocks.
In the loss to McGill-Toolen, Wiggins had nine kills, four assists and four digs and Harrelson had eight kills, eight assists and four digs. Bonilla had five assists and nine digs and Thompson added four digs.
