The Geneva Panthers boys basketball picked up an opening-round tournament win Friday night at the Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic, taking a 62-59 victory over Wicksburg.
The win, though, was secondary to just playing and having a few minutes to put the last few days on the backburner.
The players and coaches, like all of the small community of Geneva, were rocked Christmas Day night with the loss of three students who were killed in a car accident on Westville Avenue.
The three students – 16-year-olds Cassidy Dunn, Emilee Fain and Addyson Martin – were all cheerleaders at Geneva and were involved in athletics with both Dunn and Fain on the golf team and Martin on the volleyball and softball teams.
Separate funerals for the three girls are Saturday, Sunday and Monday at First Baptist Church in Geneva.
Friday's game was the first school-related event since the wreck.
Downtown Dothan Hoops Classic Tournament organizers placed three black ribbons with the names of the three students/cheerleaders on seats reserved for Geneva cheerleaders. Other members of the cheerleading squad did not attend Friday’s game. A basketball was also placed in the middle seat.
Panther players, several of who had written messages of support taped on their wrists, entered for warm-ups by going to the basketball and tapping it before going onto the court. They ended the night in the locker room after the game with support from Wicksburg coaches and players, who came over for a postgame prayer.
“We knew coming in with the situation we were dealing with that our hearts would be heavy tonight,” Geneva head coach Brent Johnson said. “I just told the guys we are trying to get through it. We are here for a game and after this game, we still have things back home we have to deal with, but for an hour and a half, we had a chance to get away a bit.”
Johnson said the win probably didn’t do much to help heal any wounds, but the time away helped all involved, including fans, coaches and players.
“I don’t know if it (winning) will make a difference, but for the fans that came out it was a chance for them to get away,” Johnson said. “It might have helped, but dealing with what we are dealing with, basketball in the grand scheme, doesn’t mean much, but it helped the guys get away for a while.”
Johnson cautioned the players before the game about getting too emotional.
“We told them if emotions start to overwhelm you to take a deep breath and understand we are here to just play a game,” Johnson said.
The Panther head coach noticed one or two times where players seemed to get to that point, but felt they did a good job of getting “relaxed” and back in control.
After the game, Wicksburg head coach Clay Thomley and Wicksburg players came to the Geneva locker room for words of encouragement and a prayer.
“Congrats to you (on the win),” Thomley started off saying. “I just want to say there is nothing I can really say or do that will help what you guys are going through but we have had to deal with it at Wicksburg in the past and I know (the community of) Geneva is like Wicksburg and that kind of stuff not only affects you guys but the whole school and community.
“But you guys do have a whole lot of people in the Wiregrass that are thinking about you and praying for you. What you guys can do is just be there for those people (families). There won’t be anything you can do exactly that will fix it or help, but what you can do is be there for those families. Sometimes you are at a loss for words, just go give them a hug or text them to tell them know you are thinking about them and praying for them.”
After thanking God for blessings and friendships formed through sports, Thomley offered a “special prayer” for the Geneva players and their community.
“I just want to ask for a special prayer for Geneva, their school, their community. They are hurting right now and You are the only one who can help in this situation,” Thomley said, later adding to “give the families and the community peace” and “for special healing for this town and community and these players right here.”
Friday’s game was tight throughout. Geneva got off to an 8-0 lead and was up 16-14 at the quarter break, but Wicksburg seized a 32-30 halftime lead. Geneva surged ahead 46-42 going to the fourth quarter.
Wicksburg cut the margin to one twice in the final two minutes, the last at 56-55 on Devontae White’s drive to the basket with 1:15 left.
Geneva’s Trevon Kemmerlin scored on a layup off a nice feed inside by Noah Johnson with 52 seconds left to make it 58-55.
After a Wicksburg turnover against the press, Geneva’s Kahari McReynolds made 1-of-2 free throws with 35.9 seconds left, increasing the margin to four.
The teams exchanged 1-of-2 free throws each -- White doing so for Wicksburg with 30.0 seconds left and Damion Kemmerlin for Geneva at the 27.2 second mark.
Wicksburg’s Sawyer Rivenbark missed a free throw with 17.1 seconds left and Geneva’s Damion Kemmerlin hit 1-of-2 free throws with 14.5 seconds left, giving Geneva a 61-56 advantage.
Wicksburg’s Zeke Herbig drilled a long 3-pointer off the right side from the Downtown Dothan Hoops logo with 7.9 seconds left, cutting it to 61-59.
However, Trevor Kemmerlin hit 1-of-2 free throws with 4.5 seconds left and Damion Kemmerlin earned a steal of a pass on the following play to seal the game in the final seconds.
Trevon Kemmerlin, who hit 8-of-13 free throws, led Geneva with 15 points and Damion Kemmerlin had 15 points and McReynolds had 10. Dylan Creech added nine points and Noah Johnson eight.
Wicksburg’s White had a game-high 25 points, powered by 10-of-14 shooting from the floor. Rivenbark added 10 points.
With the win, Geneva (8-6) advanced to play in the tournament second round Saturday night against Enterprise, a 67-55 winner over Headland. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at the Dothan Civic Center.
