Class 2A No. 2 ranked Geneva County girls basketball team has had to forfeit two wins for an illegible player, confirmed school athletic director JimBob Striplin Monday afternoon.
Striplin said the Lady Dawgs had to forfeit wins over Slocomb and Rehobeth from Nov. 14 and Nov. 19. The changes push Geneva County’s record from 12-2 down to 10-4. The two games sandwiched an on-court loss to Dothan.
Striplin said the player competed in the three opening games before the mistake was noticed.
“We had one of our players left on the (the AHSAA official C2C) roster by mistake when we played Slocomb, Dothan and Rehobeth,” Striplin said. “As athletic director, it is on my shoulders. We have fixed it and we are good to go now.”
The school was also fined $250 and placed on probation because of the infraction.
