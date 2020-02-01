HARTFORD – Geneva County junior basketball star Karoline Striplin unzipped her sweater and displayed a white T-shirt with Lady Vols in big orange letters across it to reveal her commitment to the University of Tennessee on Saturday.
“Go Vols,” Striplin said in front of students, family and friends gathered in the high school gym to hear what college she had decided on.
“It was extremely humbling,” Striplin said of the big turnout. “I can’t believe all these people came to see me reveal which college I’m going to. I’m just really thankful for all the support from this community.”
Striplin is a 6-3 center/forward who averages 22 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks shots per game for Geneva County, which is currently 20-5 on the season. She scored her 2,000th career point early this season.
“A big relief,” an emotional Striplin said of the commitment. “I’m pretty sure I just let out all of my tears I’ve ever had.”
Besides being a star on the high school level, Striplin has caught the attention of college coaches nation-wide while playing with the Alabama Southern Starz AAU team during the summer.
She’s been heavily recruited for the past couple of seasons and told the coaches at Tennessee of her choice two weeks ago. Other colleges she was interested in included Auburn, Florida, Georgia Tech, Missouri, North Carolina State and UCLA.
Up until Saturday, she hadn’t made her plans known publically.
“I think for me this process was different because I got into it so early and I was able to build so many different relationships with a lot of different colleges,” Striplin said. “I got to know whole staffs, and I think that’s the reason it was so hard for me to let go of all those bonds.
“I’m excited to announce that I’ve chosen a place that I’ve really bonded with the staff where I think there will be a team there in a couple of years that I’ll really fit in well with and I’ll give my all for the coach and staff there.”
Her mother, Karie Striplin, is also the head basketball coach at Geneva County, while her father, Jim Bob Striplin, is the football coach and athletic director.
“It’s just an amazing feeling having it come all full circle with how much work she puts in,” Karie said. “I’m just proud for her to kind of get a monkey off her back, but I’m just also excited to see what she’s going to be from now on with no pressure.
“She’s had a lot of people to come in over the last few years and it’s a lot for a 16-year-old. Even 14, 15, 16 it was a lot for her pressure-wise and she’s handled it like a champ."
Tennessee is traditionally considered one of the top women's basketball programs in the country.
“I think she has that mentality of wanting something big and she really sees the chance in this team and this program to win a national championship or she wouldn’t be going there," Karie said.
While Striplin can’t sign until next November and has the rest of this season and then her senior season to play, Jim Bob said they wanted to go ahead and commit once they were sure Tennessee was the best fit.
“We wanted to get through the regular season so there weren’t any distractions whatsoever within our current basketball team,” Jim Bob said. “By committing early it gives those coaches a chance to move on to the next person on their list as a courtesy and you don’t burn any bridges there.
“At the same time, if you know where you want to go, there’s no need to draw it out any further. She’s 100 percent confident with her decision.”
He said it was a relief to go ahead and get it done.
“The funny thing is we were playing Geneva last night (Friday) and I was just thinking, ‘Let’s just get through this game. We’ve got one more day to go,’” Jim Bob said. “It’s a big-time relief because as a parent I think the number one thing you want for your child is a solid future. I think Tennessee offers that.
“I just can’t be more proud, really because I know of all the work she put in. She carries a lot of weight on her shoulders of high expectations and she’s able to turn it into something positive.”
