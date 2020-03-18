Two of the Wiregrass’ top junior girls basketball players have been selected to play in the annual AHSAA All-Star Week’s North-South All-Star basketball game, including one who will double-dip during the week.
Geneva County’s Karoline Striplin and Eufaula’s Kaitlin Peterson are the local basketball standouts chosen to play in all-star game set for Tuesday, July 14 in Montgomery, according to an AHSAA release Wednesday.
Both players earned first-team all-state honors this past week by the Alabama Sports Writers Association – Striplin in Class 2A and Peterson in Class 6A.
Striplin, a 6-foot-3 junior center who has committed to play basketball at the University of Tennessee, will also participate in the All-Star Week’s volleyball game on Thursday, July 16.
Peterson, a 6-foot-1 guard, and Striplin were the only players in the Dothan Eagle coverage area selected to play in the game. Gabby Perkins of nearby Brantley and Allie Kelley of Straughn in nearby Covington County were also chosen for the 15-player girls south team.
The South team, which will be coached by Central of Phenix City’s Carolyn Wright and Foley’s Sally Jeter, will face all-stars from the North. All the players for both teams, as well as the two boys teams, are rising seniors for next year.
The nearest boys player tabbed to play was Florala’s Rashaad Coleman.
Geneva County’s Striplin averaged 21.2 points, a Wiregrass-high 13.3, 3.4 assists, 3.2 steals and 5.7 blocks a game this past year for the Lady Dawgs. She shot 59.2 percent from the floor (261-of-441), 29.3 on 3-pointers (12-of-41) and 77.0 percent on free throws (124-of-161). She helped Geneva County finish with a 25-6 record and an appearance in the Southeast Regional finals in the postseason.
Peterson averaged a Wiregrass-best 23.7 points a game over 32 contests. She also averaged 7.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 5.5 steals per game. She hit 60.6 percent from the floor (305-of-503), 56.8 percent on 3-pointers (50-of-88), and 64.4 percent on free throws (121-of-188). She helped Eufaula earn a 25-7 record and an appearance in the Southeast Regional Tournament.
Peterson hasn't committed to any college yet, but is getting offers from SEC and ACC schools among others, said her head coach Jermieke Cliatt Wednesday.
The South boys team will be coached by Jazmin Mitchell and Florala’s Troy Turman.
The site for the two basketball games as yet to be determined.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.