Geneva High School senior standout linebacker/running back Dylan Creech has committed to Alabama State University to continue his football career.
Creech made his decision known through his personal Twitter account.
Creech wrote: "This journey has been exciting and humbling...I'm so blessed to be able to continue my football career at the next level.
"Without my parents I wouldn't be where I'm at today. They taught me how to do things the right way in life and has supported me. My sister has always been my role model and she has done so much for me.
"My coaches and my teammates I thank you for pushing me harder each and every day and helping me play to the best of my ability.
"Most importantly I would like to thank God...He has sent me so many blessings and rewards. He has helped me through rough times and I know he will always be here.
"With that being said, I'm blessed to announce that I'll be attending Alabama State University #HornetVi2iOn.
Creech finished his senior season with 128 tackles defensively and had 727 yards rushing with eight touchdowns on offense.
National Signing Day is Feb. 5.
