MONTGOMERY -For nearly three quarters, the Geneva girls were in position for a major upset Saturday over No. 8-ranked Montgomery Academy at the Southeast Regional Tournament.
Montgomery Academy, though, revved up on offense, especially from 3-point range, to overcome a gutty Panther effort for a 54-42 win over Geneva.
The game was closer than the final indicated as Geneva trailed by just six with 3:17 left before the Eagles pulled away.
After a 2-5 start to the season, Geneva finished with an 18-12 record with wins in 16 of its last 23 games, including 10 of 14 after losing three friends who died in a Christmas Day car accident. The three were all cheerleaders.
“We have had a rough season with the loss of friends, so for the season to go the way it did with everything these girls have been through, I couldn’t be happier,” Geneva head coach Rich Bixby said. “I am disappointed we lost, but it was of the more fun seasons I have had just because of who these girls are.
“I am proud of these young ladies. I couldn’t ask a team to go through what we did and play like they did.”
Saturday’s result was a stark contrast to last year when Montgomery Academy routed the Panthers 42-20 in the same regional round.
“I told them (after the game) that they hung in there with one of the better teams in the state,” Bixby said.
The Panthers not only ‘hung in there,’ but led the Eagles for the first 21 and a half minutes of the 32-minute game.
Geneva played crisply in the first half, getting the fastbreak going and shooting well. The Panthers hit 8-of-11 in the opening quarter and capitalized on cold shooting Montgomery Academy (2-of-12) to seize 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Six-foot sophomore center Melody Watson sparked the Panthers with six points in the period.
The Panthers led 23-18 at halftime, finishing 10-of-19 shooting (52.6 percent), while the Eagles were a frigid 19.6 percent (6-of-31).
Watson had a solid half, delivering seven points, five rebounds and four block shots. Makaley Boswell and Pazley Lamp had six points each. Madison Johnson, Aaliyah Simon and Watson had five rebounds each as the Panthers held a 21-17 advantage on the boards.
Montgomery Academy warmed up offensively in the third quarter and overtook the Panthers at 33-32 following a 3-pointer by Gabby Ramirez, her second of the quarter.
The Eagles eventually hit six 3-pointers in the second half and nine for the game.
“They got hot,” Bixby said. “I just told the girls that when they started hitting 3-pointers, I got concerned. They didn’t hit those in the first half and that kept us in the game.”
After Ramirez’s three, the Panthers never led again.
The Eagles extended the margin to 40-34 at the end of the third quarter and opened up a 46-34 lead with 5:38 left after back-to-back 3-pointers by Madi Caddell.
Geneva, though, didn’t go down quietly as it went on a 7-1 run to cut it to 47-41 with 3:17 left. Simon hit a bank shot, Boswell a 3-pointer and Simmie Minnifield a layup.
However, Geneva would miss two shots and turn it over twice in the next two minutes, while Montgomery Academy went on a 7-0 run highlighted by a Ramirez 3-pointer, her fifth of the game.
The sequence helped the Eagles to a 54-41 advantage with just under a minute left.
Geneva’s Lamb hit 1-of-2 free throws with 49.9 seconds left to finish the scoring.
“We didn’t turn over the ball as much (in the first half),” Bixby said. “We got rattled (in the second half) and stopped doing the things we were doing early. They also countered what we were doing and it wasn’t quite there for us as we weren’t patient enough. We also didn’t beat them down the floor and they started beating us down the floor in the second half.”
Boswell earned 11 points and Lamb 10 to lead Geneva. Watson, who was the center of attention of Montgomery Academy’s defense in the second half, finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and seven block shots. Johnson and Simon both had seven rebounds.
Caddell led the Eagles with 23 points off 7-of-18 shooting, including 4-of-11 on 3-pointers, and 5-of-7 free throws. Ramirez followed with 15 points, all off her five 3-pointers.
Geneva, after its hot shooting early, cooled down to 45.0 percent shooting off 18-of-40 and made just 2-of-7 3-pointers compared to the nine threes by MA. The Eagles finished 18-of-61 shooting (29.5 percent).
