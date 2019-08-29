GENEVA – The stars answered the bell immediately when Geneva County visited county rival Geneva on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs’ Emmanuel Henderson exploded for a 49-yard touchdown run on the third play from scrimmage.
The Panthers’ Kahari McReynolds, who played quarterback most of the night, answered less than three minutes later with a 29-yard keeper off right end.
Eventually, Geneva prevailed 34-26 in a game that showed both teams have more weapons than their headliners.
The first half saw seven touchdowns – five in the first 7:35.
A 33-yard completion from Geneva County quarterback Cole Saunders to Keaton Enfinger set up the Bulldogs on the Panthers 4. Henderson scored around left end on the next play. The PAT made it 13-6 with 5:17 left in the first.
The Bulldogs had a chance for even more momentum when Hunter Adams recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. But on the next play, McReynolds intercepted Saunders’ overthrown pass for Jackson Stewart and returned the ball to the Panthers’ 44.
Running back Dylan Creech took a handoff from McReynolds off right tackle, cut to the outside and went 56 yards to the end zone. McReynolds’ two-point run at left end put the Panthers up 14-13.
It didn’t last long. Henderson took the kickoff around his 35, broke from the middle of the field to the left sideline then weaved his way across the field to the right sideline, gathering yardage and breaking tackles on the way to the end zone on a 64-yard kickoff return for a score and a 19-14 Bulldogs lead.
Geneva was on its way for a score but a pass into the left flat was ruled a lateral and Geneva County recovered and took over on its own 24. The Bulldogs seemed to take command of the line of scrimmage on an impressive 16-play drive. The march included two fourth-down conversions and ended when Saunders scored standing up on a quarterback sneak from the 1. The extra point gave the Bulldogs a 26-14 lead with 5:41 left in the first half.
The Panthers responded. Creech broke loose on a 32-yard run and McReynolds finished the drive with a 10-yard scamper to the end zone on third-and-7. His run for two failed, but Geneva got within 26-20 at the 2:18 mark.
It stayed that way through halftime.
The Panther defense shut out the Bulldogs in the second half. There was just no stopping McReynolds.
He had gains of 16 and 18 yards on a drive that ended with his 15-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter. His two-point run off right tackle put Geneva up 28-26 with 1:56 left in the third quarter.
And when it came time to win the game in the fourth, Geneva County grabbed his shirt tail and touched a shoelace, but McReynolds escaped on an amazing 68-yard run to the Geneva County 3. He scored around right end on the next play for a 34-26 lead with 10:20 left in the game.
The Bulldogs threatened again. Colby Fuller grabbed a pass from Saunders for a 29-yard gain to the Geneva 12 on a fourth-and-12 play. But the Bulldogs fumbled on the next play.
On their final possession, the Bulldogs were facing third-and-3 at the Geneva 18. Henderson was stubbed on a run up the middle by a penetrating Creech. On fourth down, Dayton Landingham stopped Henderson a yard short of a first down with 35 seconds left in the game.
Henderson finished with 138 yards rushing on 18 carries and the two TDs. He also had 152 yards on three kick returns. Saunders finished 9-of-20 passing for 100 yards.
Defensively, KenLi Preyer and Will Birdsong both had 7 1/2 tackles for Geneva County with Preyer earning two tackles for losses and Birdsong one.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.