Geneva went 3-2 overall and finished runner-up at the Andalusia Bulldog Bash this past weekend, losing in the championship game to Andalusia Saturday night.
The Panthers beat Red Level 3-1 and Straughn 6-2 and lost to Andalusia 4-0 in round-robin play at the four-team tournament, down from six teams after two schools dropped out because of the coronavirus situation.
Geneva defeated Straughn 7-1 in a single-elimination bracket opener on Saturday afternoon before losing 5-0 to Andalusia in the finals.
In Saturday’s 7-1 win over Straughn, the Panthers scored five runs in the third inning to take command. Pazley Lamb was 2-for-3 with a two-run single, Chloe Nance also had a two-run single and Makaley Boswell belted a solo homer. Shelby Hammock added a RBI single.
Lamb was the winning pitcher, allowing one run on four hits in three innings with two strikeouts. Boswell pitched the last inning, striking out two batters.
In the championship loss, Geneva managed only one hit in five innings off the combined pitching of Andalusia’s Sidney Ray (three innings, five strikeouts) and Sydney Arnett (two innings, three strikeouts).
Nance had a single for that lone Geneva hit.
