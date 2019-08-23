Thomas County Central 45, Early County 20: The Class AA Bobcats fell behind 31-0 at halftime before making things respectable in the second half.
The Brayden Enfinger threw a 59-yard TD pass to Jay Pittman and Ladarious Ceasar had scoring runs of 9 and 26 yards in the second half. Alex Warr converted two of the three point after attempts with the first one being blocked.
Ceasar rushed for 41 yards on 11 carries for Early County. Defensively, Jay Ealey was in on 10 tackles, five solos, and Brian Hanks had eight tackles, three solos with one for a loss. Darrian Sheffield was in on seven stops, including three solos and Calvin McCoy was in on six tackles with one for a loss.
Bainbridge 47, Seminole County 7: The Class A Indians started off a rough note, falling to the AAAAA Bearcats at Centennial Stadium in Bainbridge. The loss also ruined the debut of new Seminole County head coach Trey Woolf.
