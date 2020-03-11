Providence Christian logo

Lauren Thompson shot a 1-over-par 71 to pace Providence Christian to a dual-match win over Houston Academy Wednesday at the Dothan Country Club.

Providence finished with a 394 score, while HA had a 469.

Thompson was the medalist with her 71. Teammate Ela Grace Fletcher was runner-up with a 99 and HA’s Emma Savoy and Providence’s Meredith Black tied for third after both shot 111.

Caroline Kinney earned a 112 for HA and Julaine Reed a 113 for PCS. Ella Robbins of HA had a 122 and HA’s Ella Pruit a 124.

There was also a nine-hole JV event with 10 HA individuals and two Providence individuals competing. HA’s Ella Brook Hayes had the best round with a 59, followed by teammates Libby McDonald at 60 and Sullivan Dykes with a 62. Houston Academy’s Julie Golden and Addison Reynolds both fired a 63.

Sarah McGonegal and Emma Kate Mobley of Providence Christian both had a 64.

