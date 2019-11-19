Camille Reeves had 14 points and Branham Hewes had 10 as Houston Academy defeated Samson on the road, 35-32.
The Raiders improved to 4-1 with the win.
Samson was led by Kinley Johnson with 10 points and Trinity Jenkins with seven points and 13 rebounds.
Enterprise 67, Headland 62: Alehzia McClain had 29 points and Dashia’ Nelson 11 to lead Enterprise (1-1) over Headland.
Adrianna Galloway paced Headland with 24 points. Alexus Neal added 14 and Amiyah Danzey 10.
Carroll 59, Abbeville 49: Jordyn Crews scored 28 points and Ta’Kahya Condrey 14 to lead Carroll’s win.
Madisen Grimsley led Abbeville with 22 points.
Slocomb 34, Dale County 24: Madison Ward had 18 points to lead Slocomb.
Keunah Helms led Dale County with nine points and Kitaria Hudson had eight.
Geneva County 53, Rehobeth 21: Karoline Striplin had 19 points, 10 rebounds, five blocked shots, five steals and three assists to lead Geneva County over Rehobeth.
Charlianna Boutwell followed with 10 points, Anri Davis had seven points and six rebounds and Layna Grooms had six points.
Jamoria McBryde led Rehobeth with 12 points.
Eufaula 63, Cottonwood 16: Kaitlin Peterson had 19 points and six steals, Zahria Hoskey 12 points and six rebounds, I’Yauna Gordy 10 points and Denahria Hicks nine points and six rebounds.
Florala 38, Geneva 37: Makaley Boswell had 12 points to lead Geneva, which lost on the road at Florala.
Charles Henderson 78, Highland Home 10: Charles Henderson led 40-0 at the quarter and 60-9 at halftime in rolling to the win. All seven Trojans scored at least four or more points.
Troy signee Samira Moore had 36 points, including 23 in the first period. Belmont signee Niaria Jones had 10, eight coming in the first period.
Pike Liberal Arts 54, Success Unlimited 10: Pike Liberal Arts raced out to a 30-0 first-quarter lead on way to winning big.
The Lady Patriots were led by Lakin Harrell with 18 points and Shelby Renfroe with 14.
Houston Academy 44, Ashford 35: Branham Hewes had 12 points and Lauren Baker 10 to lead the Raider win.
Trinity McCree had 14 points and Jakena Curl had 12 for Ashford.
Lakeside 51, Macon-East 35: The Lady Chiefs won at home over Macon-East behind the double-double performance of Eliza Eriksen with 11 points and 13 rebounds and 14 points from Chloe Helms. Sarah Murph earned 10 points and six rebounds and Anna Murph had nine points and seven rebounds.
Glenwood 60, Abbeville Christian 56 (OT): Shay Thomas led ACA with 21 points and six rebounds and Analeigh Givens had 10 points, seven assists and five rebounds. Amyah Goran had nine points and six rebounds, Collett Blalock six points and four rebounds and Ana Grace Blalock with five points and five rebounds.
Junior Varsity
Abbeville Christian girls 22, Glenwood 6: Caroline Armstrong had nine points and Ana Grace Blalock had six points to lead ACA.
