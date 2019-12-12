Providence Christian’s Autumn Mayes knocked the ball off an Ariton player out of bounds for a turnover to seal the Eagles’ 62-60 overtime win over the Purple Cats Thursday in the Rehobeth December Classic semifinals.
The victory pushes Providence Christian to the tournament championship on Saturday night against Cottonwood.
The teams were tied at 53 after regulation, but Providence Christian outscored Ariton 9-7 in the overtime. Mayes and MaryLynn Solomon both hit a 3-pointer in the extra period and Shekinah McDaniel hit a basket and free throw for the nine points.
McDaniel earned 21 points overall to lead PCS. Mayes followed with 15 and Solomon 12.
Zakyria Johnson had a game-high 30 points in leading Ariton. Nazariea Oliver had 12 points and Lexie Willoughby 11 for the Purple Cats.
Cottonwood 49, Rehobeth 37: Diamond Acree earned 10 points and seven steals to lead Cottonwood over Rehobeth, moving the Bears to the tournament championship game.
Saniya Keys added eight points and Willow Brumfield had six steals for the Bears.
Maurissia Walker led Rehobeth with 13 points.
Regular Season
Geneva County 50, Dothan 47: Class 2A No. 2 ranked Geneva County avenged their only loss to date, beating Dothan 50-47 Thursday night in Hartford.
Jordyn Alston and Anri Davis had 13 points each for Geneva County (11-1) and Karoline Striplin had eight points, 11 rebounds and 12 block shots. Charlianna Boutwell added seven points and four assists.
Dothan (6-2) was led by Angel Townsend with 16 points and Amiyah Rollins with 10.
Eufaula 85, R.E. Lee 20: Class 5A’s second-ranked Tigers roared over R.E. Lee 85-20 as Kaitlin Peterson had a double-double of 30 points and 10 steals. She also had five assists.
Zahria Hoskey had 20 points and seven steals and Denahria Hicks had 11 points and four steals.
Ashford 55, Goshen 13: Darian Bell had 19 points with 20 rebounds and Trinity McCree had eight points to lead Ashford.
Brionn Burden led Goshen with eight points.
Geneva 64, Elba 31: Madison Johnson had 17 points, highlighted by four 3-pointers, while Melody Watson had 14 points with 10 rebounds and Makaley Boswell 10 points to lead Geneva.
Nina Williams had eight points and Freeda Hooks seven for Elba.
Samson 44, Graceville (Fla.) 35: Kinley Johnson had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead Samson’s win.
Alli Godwin added nine points, while Trinity Jenkins had seven points and 12 rebounds. Paige Norris earned 11 rebounds.
Niyaa Martin led Graceville with 13 points.
Pike Liberal Arts 44, Crenshaw Christian 29: Shelby Renfroe had 18 points and Tiffany Johnson and Lakin Harrell had seven points each to lead Pike Lib (5-6). Morgan Bundy had a team-high eight rebounds and Johnson had six blocked shots.
