The Houston Academy-Providence Christian game is now Dothan’s City Circle Showdown.
The rivalry, now in its 12th season, is the lone football game between city programs following the consolidation of Dothan and Northview. It’s also now the only Wiregrass rivalry between two teams in the same city.
The two Dothan western private schools renew their rivalry tonight at Providence Christian School.
“The whole Northview-Dothan thing was the big Class 6A school rivalry,” Houston Academy senior defensive end-center Joel Beauchamp said. “Now it is Providence-HA. Some of the county schools further out, they have good rivalries, but this is the City Circle Rivalry. This is the Dothan rivalry now.”
Providence Christian senior linebacker Grayson Stewart said the added notoriety within the city is special, but doesn’t believe it makes any difference to the players.
“It is kind of cool to think that we are the rivalry that the city looks to now with Dothan and Northview coming together,” Stewart said. “I don’t think it adds anything for us because we are always going to be excited for the game, but maybe it adds something for the city, which will be cool.”
The host Eagles lead the series 6-5 and have won a series-record four straight, all by double digits.
“Obviously, the last few years we haven’t done what we needed to and we have lost pretty big, but that gives us even more incentive,” the Raiders’ Beauchamp said.
Providence Christian senior quarterback Collins McClintock said the recent streak gives the Eagles confidence entering tonight’s game.
“We have been fortunate enough to have things go our way the last few years and we want to ride on that success and keep it going,” McClintock said.
Providence Christian enters with an 8-1 record and has already secured a home playoff game in two weeks. HA is 1-7 and out of playoff contention.
“It is our chance to make our season a little better,” Houston Academy senior guard-linebacker Jacob Beaver said. “Obviously, it hasn’t gone too well, but this is a good self-motivator to get ready for a game that we think we can win against a really good team.”
Players on both sides, though, feel the record book means little when the two meet.
“I think the HA-Providence game every year has nothing to do with our records,” Raider senior running back-defensive back Jake Ogletree said. “I think you will see Providence get after it like they never have before and I think you will see us get after it like we have never before.”
PCS senior linebacker-fullback Grayson Stewart had a similar feeling.
“They will give us their best and we will give them our best,” Stewart said. “It will be a great game and crazy things happen in rivalry games like this.”
In fact, McClintock feels the Raiders will likely make this their playoff or Super Bowl type game.
“They are out of the playoff contention, but we know for a fact that we will get everything they have got because this is an intense rivalry,” McClintock said. “No matter what the record is for either team, it will be a good game and we will get everything they have.”
The players at both schools — located only 3.5 miles apart on Dothan’s wide side — say they have long known members of the opposite team, often playing together and against each other as youth in neighborhoods and in other sports.
“Growing up with them, it just makes it all that more competitive,” Beauchamp said. “When you are 5-6 years old, you are playing games in the backyard, you are playing touch football games with them, trying to do everything to beat them. This puts it to a whole new level.”
“It is more motivation (to beat friends),” said HA’s Beaver, adding he has played youth and travel baseball with and against players at Providence.
While players on both sides know each other well from church and other activities and many refer to some opposing players as friends, it is an intense and special week for both camps.
“The years I have been playing football, it has been a heated rivalry,” Providence Christian senior defensive and offensive lineman Grant Youngblood said. “It is always fun to go out there. Even when I didn’t play when I was in ninth and 10th grade, it was fun to go out and watch and see everybody. During this week, I’m sure both sides have come together more as a team.”
While the players call it an intense rivalry, it’s usually a fairly clean one of respect.
“I have never really had a problem with them playing dirty or anything,” Ogletree said. “They have always played us pretty sportsmanlike. I think we will be the same way. All-in-all I think it will be a good game.”
While the game means a lot to the players, coaches downplay the game.
“To me, it is another game to me,” said Providence Christian coach Kenny Keith, who enters his eighth game as a head coach in the rivalry. “I know it means a lot more than that to the kids on both sides. To me, it is just a game we need to win because it is the next one.”
The Raiders enter with seven straight losses after a season-opening win over McKenzie. Four of the losses have been by 15 points or less, including the last two weeks versus Geneva (34-27) and Wicksburg (21-10).
“It has been at tough season for us,” Houston Academy head coach Jamie Riggs said. “We have been in games to win the game, but we just haven’t been able to make the plays to win. It was different a year ago. Last year, we were able to do that. This year, we have been close several times, but close doesn’t get you much in football.
“Obviously, we would like to make something good happen here at the end of the season. We have two weeks left to make that happen.”
Providence Christian players say they see a HA team that is better than its record indicates.
“They are really well coached,” Youngblood said. “They really come off the ball hard. They are always ready to get after it. Each week they have gotten better and better. They are very competitive.”
A year ago in the Eagles’ 35-0 win over the Raiders, running back Wise Gordon amassed 266 yards and four touchdowns to pace the PCS win.
Gordon, the school’s all-time leader in rushing yards and touchdowns, was lost for this season with a knee injury from a Sept. 20 game against Slocomb.
Both sides feel the loss of the senior standout is evident.
“I won’t sugarcoat it — we are not the same team without Wise,” McClintock said. “He was our best player and team leader, but that doesn’t change the fact that we decided we have to move on. Thankfully, we have rallied around him. It has been common purpose to fight for, to play for him.”
Raider players sense that dedication to Gordon.
“They seem motivated to play if not for him, but in honor of him,” Beaver said. “They just move on to the next guy and they play hard.”
McClintock admits the Eagles have had to adjust play-calling without Gordon.
“We have to be a lot more diverse in our play-calling,” McClintock said. “We definitely have opened up the passing game. The good thing is we have been prepared for that and we know we can execute in the passing game.”
Even some of the Houston Academy players admit feeling for Gordon.
“It stinks for Wise,” Beauchamp said, referring to the Eagle star as a “great guy, very humble, and a great athlete.”
He stressed, though, that Providence still has standouts on offense, including Gus Goldsborough, who has filled Gordon’s spot in the backfield and rushed for 491 yards and four touchdowns. McClintock has rushed for 656 yards and eight touchdowns and thrown for 631 yards and five TDs off 47-of-84 passing with Hayes Lewis, Grant Weatherford and Jackson Colley all with a team-leading nine receptions. Weatherford has a team-high 163 yards receiving and three TDs.
McClintock needs just four yards to reach the 2,000-career mark in rushing. He presently has 1,996 yards to go with 1,460 passing yards in his career.
Houston Academy, meanwhile, has had six players carry between 26-62 times during an injury-filled season in the backfield. Ogletree is the leading rusher with 275 yards and Landon Wheelless has 257 yards and leads in touchdowns with five.
Quarterback Sheldon Ott has thrown for 818 yards on 49-of-121 passing with Max Burgreen the leading receiver with nine receptions for 98 yards, though Brock Mitchell has a team-high 205 yards off five receptions.
Stewart and Michael Sullivan lead Providence’s defense in tackles, while Beaver and Chadwick Armstrong Jr. are the leading HA tacklers.
Houston Academy vs. Providence Christian
Games played: 11
Series: Providence Christian 6, Houston Academy 5
Points scored: Providence Christian 250 (22.7 avg.); Houston Academy 174 (15.8 avg.);
Last year's game: Providence Christian 35, Houston Academy 0
Game-by-game results
Aug. 28, 2008 Houston Academy 17, Providence Christian 14 #
Aug. 27, 2009 Houston Academy 27, Providence Christian 6 #
Oct. 22, 2010 Houston Academy 13, Providence Christian 7 @
Oct. 21, 2011 Providence Christian 17, Houston Academy 16 x
Oct. 26, 2012 Providence Christian 30, Houston Academy 16 @
Oct. 24, 2013 Houston Academy 41, Providence Christian 27 x
Oct. 24, 2014 Houston Academy 13, Providence Christian 10 @
Oct. 23, 2015 Providence Christian 28, Houston Academy 10 x
Oct. 21, 2016 Providence Christian 41, Houston Academy 7 @
Oct. 27, 2017 Providence Christian 35, Houston Academy 14 x
Oct. 25, 2018 Providence Christian 35, Houston Academy 0 @
# at Rip Hewes Stadium (Neutral site)
@ at Northcutt Field (HA’s home field)
x – at Providence Christian School
Houston Academy’s Jamie Riggs as head coach vs. Providence Christian, 0-1
Providence Christian’s Kenny Keith as head coach vs. Houston Academy, 5-2
At PCS – Providence Christian leads 3-1
At Northcutt Field – Providence Christian 3, Houston Academy 2
At Rip Hewes Stadium – Houston Academy 2, Providence Christian 0
